Social networks face new fines in Russia — court

It is reported that Google, Twitter, Facebook and Telegram haven't removed prohibited information

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Google, Twitter, Facebook and Telegram face new seven-figure fines due to the refusal to delete prohibited information on the basis of protocols prepared by the Russian mass media and telecom watchdog, the 422nd Section of the Justice of the Peace of Moscow told TASS on Monday.

"The court received two protocols each for Twitter and Facebook, prepared under Part 2, Article 13.41 of the Russian Administrative Offenses Code [failure to remove information or Internet page if Russian legislation stipulates responsibility for removing it] and three protocols against each Google and Telegram under the same Article," the Court said.

A fine of up to 4 mln rubles ($55,400) is stipulated for each violation.

Early in April, the 422nd Section of the Justice of the Peace of Moscow fined Twitter 8.9 mln ($123,200) under three protocols for the refusal to delete information calling for underage individuals to participate in unlawful actions. The Russian regulator also prepared similar protocols against Facebook, Google, Telegram and TikTok.

About 2,000 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized in Moscow every day
That creates a lot of stress for the medical system, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said
Russia registers a new high of 21,665 coronavirus cases since January 21
New coronavirus cases in Moscow grow by 8,457 in past day
US launches airstrikes against Iran-backed groups in Iraq, Syria
The strikes were both necessary to address the threat and appropriately limited in scope, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said
Kremlin slams position of states hosting NATO forces and speculating on Russia threat
The desire by the EU’s latest member states to accumulate larger NATO forces on their territory "does not lead to higher security on the continent," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Black Sea Fleet monitors US destroyer entering Black Sea - Russian Defense Ministry
It will take part in the Sea Breeze 2021 multinational military exercise
Russia faces resistance to all its reconciliation efforts in Syria — envoy
Apart from working on Syria’s chemical dossier, Russia is also trying to ease politicization of the humanitarian file
Nobody ever bore responsibility for NATO aggression against Yugoslavia — Russian diplomat
NATO’s aggression against Yugoslavia began on March 24, 1999, and continued for 78 days
Russia’s latest radar capable of tracking over 300 surface and air targets — developer
The Russian Podsolnukh-E radar offers major advantages compared to foreign surface wave radar stations
Incident with destroyer could have triggered "unwarranted escalation" — UK Army chief
On June 23, the Black Sea Fleet and the FSB border guard service thwarted a violation of the Russian border by HMS Defender off Crimea’s Cape Fiolent
Moscow records all-time high of 114 COVID-19 daily deaths
Over the past day, Moscow recorded some 6,723 new coronavirus cases
Russia, US to discuss visa issues, work of diplomatic missions next week, says diplomat
Russia expects US to involve Europe in dialogue on arms control, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov added
Russian naval ships thwart enemy attack in Mediterranean drills
The drills focused on "fighting a notional enemy’s aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles"
Colombia documents highest-ever daily COVID death toll
The Colombian health ministry has informed of 693 deaths from COVID-19
Russian Ambassador: incident in the Black Sea could have led to military incident
Andrei Kelin said that he has scheduled meetings with the British side, based on which he expects to clarify the incident with the British destroyer
Health minister notes spike in COVID-19 cases in Russia’s big cities
Mikhail Murashko pointed out that vaccination is a collective safety factor
Russian Black Sea Fleet’s oldest sub may redeploy to Baltic Sea after repairs
The Black Sea Fleet’s 13th Ship Repair Plant told TASS earlier that the submarine was set to re-enter service after November 2021
Russia reports over 20,500 daily COVID-19 cases
Moscow registered 6,723 COVID-19 cases over the past day
Russian lower house speaker calls on UN and OSCE to condemn UK’s actions
According to Vyacheslav Volodin, consequences of the incident with Royal Navy’s destroyer in the Black Sea might have been disastrous
Russian UN envoy tells ex-US ambassador which country is to be seen as declining power
According to Dmitry Polyansky, "only US intelligence and military spendings to overthrow legitimate governments thrive"
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries
There are two countries on the list
Press review: Russia, UK play game of ‘battleships’ and Taliban move on Tajikistan border
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, June 24th
Russia to place new unique weapon systems on combat alert — Putin
According to the President, Russia is already working out a new state armaments program with a planning horizon until 2034, taking into account the breakthrough innovations by the country’s leading research institutes and design bureaus
Press Review: Black Sea incident prompts weapon review and Pentagon wary of China’s nukes
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 25th
Belgorod nuclear sub begins its first sea trials — source
The nuclear submarine is to be handed over to the ordering party in late 2021
Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket launched from Plesetsk space center — Defense Ministry
All pre-launch operations and the blastoff proceeded normally
US intelligence has no clear answers about numerous mysterious flying objects — report
The report says that aerial phenomena of unclear nature "pose a hazard to safety of flight" and "possibly, national security"
Russian defense ministry calls on Pentagon, British navy command to be guided by reason
On Wednesday, the Black Sea Fleet and the FSB border guard service thwarted a violation of the Russian border by HMS Defender off Crimea’s Cape Fiolent
Russia resumes flights with Italy, US, and other countries
The number of quotas for flights to a number of countries is expanding
State trials of Russia’s Sprut-SDM1 light amphibious tank to be completed in early 2022
The High-Precision Weapons Holding is also conducting trials of new BT-3F tracked amphibious armoured personnel carrier (APC) vehicle
Putin lauds Russian-Chinese ties as example of intergovernmental cooperation
According to the Russian leader, the countries created a unique multi-level mechanism of bilateral coordination
Moscow living through coronavirus pandemic anew due to new strain, says mayor
People must be inoculated against COVID-19 to lead a normal life and there is no other way out, Sergei Sobyanin stressed
Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket installed on Baikonur spaceport’s launch pad
The rocket is scheduled to blast off at 02:27 Moscow Time on June 30
Turkey launches Istanbul canal project bypassing Bosphorus
The implementation of the canal project will require about $ 15 billion, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said
Russia condemns Israel’s airstrikes on Syria — envoy to UN
The envoy went on to say that Israel’s actions "complicate efforts to stabilize the situation in Syria and the region"
Diplomat slams NATO steps on Ukraine as unscrupulous
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also noted that Russia’s national policy, both domestic and external, is based not on the fear of a war with anyone but on a principal choice in favor of peace and maintaining it
Russian government approves agreement on Russian navy logistics center in Sudan
The document was signed in Khartoum on July 23, 2019, and in Moscow on December 1, 2020
Russia successfully test-launches latest ICBM — source
As was reported earlier, the Moscow Institute of thermal Technology has started developing the sophisticated Kedr silo-based and mobile ICBM modifications as part of the effort of upgrading Russia’s strategic armaments
NATO drills in Ukraine provoke destabilization near Russia’s borders, says diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that NATO is holding seven drills in Ukraine this year
COVID-19 mortality down by 80% after first shot of Sputnik V — Argentinian health ministry
The study involved more than 471,000 people
Putin, Xi Jinping to hold talks on 20th anniversary of Friendship Treaty
The conversation will be held via video
‘Excessive’ Western representation in UN must be eliminated - Lavrov
According to Russian Foreign Minister, G20 is a natural platform for the development of generally acceptable agreements
Impossible to imagine British destroyer’s actions weren’t agreed with US - Zakharova
On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the Russian Black Sea Fleet together with the Federal Security Service Border Control prevented the UK’s HMS Defender destroyer from violating Russian borders near Cape Fiolent in Crimea
Russia documents over 20,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time since Jan 24
In total, 5,388,695 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Russia since the start of the pandemic
Delta COVID-19 strain spreads across nearly 90 countries — Russian sanitary watchdog
The sanitary watchdog’s chief also mentioned that Russia managed to withstand the fight against the pandemic in March-April 2021 when Europe saw an increase in COVID-19 cases
Russia open for dialogue with those who seeks balance of interests — Lavrov
Confrontation is not our choice, Russian Foreign Minister said
Moscow does not rule out tough response to London’s recurrent provocations - ambassador
Earlier, the Black Sea Fleet and the Federal Security Service (FSB) border guard service thwarted a violation of the Russian border by HMS Defender off Crimea’s Cape Fiolent
Russia records all-time high of COVID-19 weekly deaths
Russia’s weekly COVID-19 death toll surged by 3,921
New Czech government to make decision on building ties with Russia, says foreign minister
The relations would be built on the basis of mutual respect and would be pragmatic if possible, Jakub Kulhanek noted
Pentagon notified other countries about airstrikes
Not specifying information on Russia
MiG-31K fighters join Russian Navy’s maneuvers in Mediterranean
Tu-22M3 long-range bombers have also performed their training flights, the Russian Defense Ministry said
