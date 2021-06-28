Social networks face new fines in Russia — court

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Google, Twitter, Facebook and Telegram face new seven-figure fines due to the refusal to delete prohibited information on the basis of protocols prepared by the Russian mass media and telecom watchdog, the 422nd Section of the Justice of the Peace of Moscow told TASS on Monday.

"The court received two protocols each for Twitter and Facebook, prepared under Part 2, Article 13.41 of the Russian Administrative Offenses Code [failure to remove information or Internet page if Russian legislation stipulates responsibility for removing it] and three protocols against each Google and Telegram under the same Article," the Court said.

A fine of up to 4 mln rubles ($55,400) is stipulated for each violation.

Early in April, the 422nd Section of the Justice of the Peace of Moscow fined Twitter 8.9 mln ($123,200) under three protocols for the refusal to delete information calling for underage individuals to participate in unlawful actions. The Russian regulator also prepared similar protocols against Facebook, Google, Telegram and TikTok.