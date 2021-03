GUILIN /China/, March 23. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing reject geopolitical games and illegitimate unilateral sanctions, which are used by Western countries more and more often, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Tuesday at a joint news conference with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

"We reject zero-sum geopolitical games and reject unilateral illegitimate sanctions that our Western colleagues resort to more and more often," he said.