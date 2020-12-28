Russian prison authority threatens to revoke Navalny’s suspended sentence

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The Moscow branch of Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) has threatened to overturn a suspended sentence for Alexey Navalny for evading oversight and have him serve a real prison time.

FSIN referred to an article by The Lancet medical journal published on December 22, 2020 based on the data of a German clinic Charite. According to this publication, Navalny was discharged from the clinic on September 20 and by October 12 all consequences of his alleged poisoning had passed.

"So, the person under suspended sentence is not fulfilling the duties assigned to him by the court and is evading control of the prison inspectorate," the FSIN said.

On December 28, Navalny was notified that he must visit the inspectorate. His lawyer and a spokesperson have also received this information.

In case it is confirmed that Navalny is evading oversight, he will be held liable under Part 4 of Article 190 of the Russian Penal Code. According to this article, in case persons under suspended sentence systematically fail to fulfill the terms of their probation or evade monitoring, the FSIN can file a petition with the court to revoke their suspended sentence and replace it with a real prison term.

On December 30, 2014, Alexey Navalny was given a 3.5-year suspended sentence with a 5-year probation under the Yves Rocher fraud case.