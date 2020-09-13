Over 150,000 observers and 55,000 election officials monitor Russian polls

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. More than 150,000 observers and 55,000 members of election commissions monitored polls at the ballot stations in Russian regions, Russian Central Election Commission Chairperson Ella Pamfilova told reporters.

"At the moment, more than 150,660 observers were really present [at the polling stations] as well as 55,000 members of election commissions with the right of a consultative vote, they have all rights of observers. On average, there are three-four persons per every ballot station," Pamfilova said.

Some 64,000 observers were sent by political parties and another 39,000 by the Civic Chamber, she noted.

On July 24, the Central Election Commission approved the procedure of holding the single voting day according to which the key voting day is held on September 13 and early polls were scheduled for September 11 and September 12.

The elections of different level are held in 83 Russian regions and more than 78,000 mandates will be replaced. In four regions (Tatarstan, the Kursk, Penza and Yaroslavl Regions) the members of the State Duma will be elected, and in eleven regions the elections of deputies of legislatures will be held. In 18 regions direct elections of top officials will take place. The MPs of regional legislatures should elect the heads of two regions - the Nenets and Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Regions.