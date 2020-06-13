Coronavirus epidemic in Russia reached its peak on May 11

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The coronavirus spread reached its peak in Russia on May 11 when the period of non-working days came to an end in the country, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said at a news briefing on Saturday.

"Today it can already be said that beginning from March 17, i.e. the time when the epidemic actually started to develop in Russia, testing or the number of PCR tests increased by 139 times. And from the date, which is considered as the peak, May 11, 2020, the PCR testing increased by 5.6 times," the vice-premier said.

The comparison of the daily growth in the coronavirus spread shows that this rate decreased by 16 times from late March to June 13, Golikova said.

"This is a very substantial indicator, which makes up 1.7-1.8% across Russia on average," she said.

To date, 520,129 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 274,641 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 6,829 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.