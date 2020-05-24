FSB terminates case against teen, who brought bomb to agency's office and died in blast

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. /TASS/. Investigators of the Federal Security Service (FSB) have terminated a criminal case against a 17-year-old boy, who brought an explosive device to the agency’s regional office and died when it exploded, a law enforcement source told TASS.

"FSB investigators carried out a thorough investigation as part of the terrorism case launched against the teenager. Investigators received results of forensic examinations, questioned witnesses and resolved to terminate the case in connection with the suspect’s death, for reasons other than exoneration," the source said.

According to a source close to the investigation, another case has been launched against a Moscow teenager accused of making an improvised explosive device in 2018. Among other things, case materials contain the suspect’s discussion of his anarchist views with the Arkhangelsk blast suspect via the VKontakte social networking site. His case is being heard by Moscow’s Tushinsky Court.

An explosion rocked the Federal Security Service’s (FSB) Directorate for the Arkhangelsk Region at 08:52 Moscow time on October 31, 2018. "According to preliminary information, a 17-year-old local was killed, who had brought a home-made explosive device into the building. The teenager was identified," the Investigative Committee reported shortly after the incident.

A criminal case was launched on charges of terrorism and illegal possession of ammunition.