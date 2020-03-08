Putin wishes women love and happiness on International Women’s Day

MOSCOW, March 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated women on International Women’s Day, wishing them love, happiness and health.

"This holiday is always filled with joy, flowers, gifts and sincere hearty feelings. We hurry to congratulate our mothers, wives, daughters, female friends and colleagues and tell them about our admiration and love, about respect and gratitude, about the fact that you, our dear women, are the best in the world," the Russian president said in a live broadcast of Rossiya-24 television channel.

"We are amazed by your ability to love selflessly, show deep compassion and take care of your relatives with joy and patience. And it is very important that these values are passed down from generation to generation and that daughters learn from their mothers precisely this attitude to life, to the family and to their future children," Putin stressed.

The Russian president said he was deeply grateful to women who devoted themselves to their children. "This is the most responsible, uneasy, but the noblest and the most rewarding work," he emphasized.

"I wish you happiness with all my heart. I congratulate all women of Russia! I wish you health, love and joy!" the Russian president said in his greetings.