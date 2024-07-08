Press review: Orban's Ukraine peace mission gains steam and Modi, Putin eye trade deficit

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban looks to change course of history with Ukraine "peacekeeping mission"; India's trade deficit with Russia to be main focus of talks between Putin and Modi; and Iran elects new president. These stories topped Monday's newspaper headlines across Russia. Izvestia: 'Fasten your seatbelts': Orban going all out to facilitate peace in Ukraine Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is visiting China after going to Kiev and Moscow last week, Chinese media reported. On Sunday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto advised European politicians to "fasten their seatbelts" and watch Orban’s "peacekeeping mission" closely as Hungary’s top diplomat responded to Western criticism of Orban following the latter’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Among other things, Western politicians questioned the role of Hungary as the country serving the rotating presidency of the EU Council. The United States, too, condemned the visit. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called Orban’s Moscow trip counterproductive in terms of promoting Ukraine’s sovereignty, integrity and independence as she highlighted Washington’s concerns ahead of a NATO summit to be held in Washington on July 9-11.

The Hungarian premier emphasized after his meeting with Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky that Hungary’s presidency in the Council of the EU does not give Budapest the right to hold peace negotiations but that such meetings could push the warring sides closer to dialogue. Oleg Nemensky, leading expert at the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies, told Izvestia that Budapest had to sign off on quite a number of agreements limiting Hungary’s powers to influence the general European policy line before assuming the rotating EU presidency. "The initiatives Orban is currently working on cannot yield immediate results for now because European countries push back on those. I am afraid this trend will continue for some time even if [Donald] Trump comes to power and reverses the tide for Russia, something which itself is not guaranteed," Nemensky said. French MEP Gilbert Collard told Izvestia that Hungary could play a constructive role in resolving the Ukraine conflict as Orban remains the only European leader capable of maintaining dialogue both with Moscow and Kiev as he himself has stressed. While this, Nemensky argued, may complicate Budapest’s relations with Brussels, it also puts Orban in a unique position to influence the course of history, and he is not shying away from this. Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Modi, Putin to address $60 billion trade imbalance in bilateral talks Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia on July 8-9, defying pressure from Washington. The visit will show how firm the ties between the two countries are, dating all the way back to when India won its independence. Moscow remains one of New Delhi’s key partners in trade and defense, too. The Indian Foreign Ministry announced that Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss bilateral relations across the board as well as global and regional issues. While India has been a major buyer of Russian oil since the start of the special military operation, it has amassed a trade deficit worth around $60 bln in its dealings with Russia, something the coming talks will cover in depth.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the agenda of Modi’s visit would be quite busy. While the visit is an official one, Putin and Modi will be able to hold informal talks as well, and they will, of course, talk about Ukraine. Ahead of the visit, Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra urged dialogue between the two combating sides, stressing diplomatic efforts over military ones. According to Indian newspaper Hindu, Kwatra dismissed speculations that the Indian premier would be seeking to show to NATO member countries that he is running an independent policy course. The talks between Modi and Putin come as the North Atlantic Alliance gets set to meet in Washington on July 9, mostly to discuss the Ukraine conflict. Kwatra told Indian reporters at a press briefing that Modi’s visit to Moscow will be a purely bilateral event. According to the Indian diplomat, Modi and Putin will discuss Ukraine, especially how the Russian Army has been recruiting Indian citizens. But the two leaders will also focus on other pressing issues left over from their last summit in 2021. They will talk trade, space, oil, liquified natural gas, weapons supplies, projects to build nuclear power reactors in India and mutual settlements amid Western sanctions. Head of the Center for the Indian Ocean Region at IMEMO RAS Alexey Kupriyanov said in an interview with Nezavisimaya Gazeta: "While the trade deficit problem cannot be solved through negotiations, it can be resolved as the trade structure levels off and Indian exports to Russia grow. These mostly include high-tech products that India either produces itself or buys in the West to resell to Russia." Kommersant: Iran elects reformist president Messages of congratulations have come pouring in for Iranian president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian as he gets ready to assume Iran’s top post. Leaders of friendly countries to Iran, including Russia, have already congratulated the 69-year-old politician, who ran on a platform advocating Iran’s move away from international isolation. A heart surgeon by trade and a single father, Pezeshkian has been a reformist since 1997. US comments on his victory in the presidential run-off differed from other countries’ statements in that Washington dismissed the Iranian vote as not free or fair enough as it showed little faith that the Islamic Republic would change in any meaningful way.

