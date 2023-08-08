{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Intervention looms over Niger and Kiev asks 'to be or not to be' on election

Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 8th
Members of regional ECOWAS force REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Members of regional ECOWAS force
© REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Niger stands ready to repel any military intervention; Ukraine mulling when and if to hold its next presidential election; and competition among Central Asian countries heats up. These stories topped Tuesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Media: Niger poised to repel ECOWAS intervention

Niger is fully prepared for a military standoff with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) if the latter stages an intervention, Addo Iro, aide to Russia’s honorary consul in the West African nation, told Izvestia. According to him, a majority of Nigerien citizens support the military that recently ousted the president. Experts think that, even with the support of France, regional bloc ECOWAS is unlikely to launch a military offensive against Niger. However, they do see potential US involvement as a distinct possibility that could alter the situation.

According to Nikolay Shcherbakov, lead researcher at the Institute of Asian and African Countries at Moscow State University and professor at the Higher School of Economics (HSE University), currently the possibility of ECOWAS’ intervention in Niger remains, high but it would be a zero-sum game for all participants. "The bloc will have to take measures in order not to lose face, but any potential military action would mean an armed conflict that nobody really needs. It would create a major disbalance in an already highly unstable region that is suffering from the actions of Jihadist groups," he told Vedomosti.

Yevgeny Korendyasov, lead researcher at the Institute for African Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, thinks that France will seek a solution only within the ECOWAS framework. "First of all, the time has passed for this type of intervention; second, ECOWAS and other such integrative unions are guided by a strict provision that all conflicts should be resolved peacefully," the expert told Izvestia.

French public law professor Karine Bechet-Golovko, who is a visiting professor at Moscow State University, expressed confidence that Paris is losing its position in Africa because it lacks a clear-cut strategy in the region. France is following in line with the EU’s overall foreign policy, while Brussels announced on August 1 that it was ready to support a military operation against Niger given a relevant request by ECOWAS. She noted that France does not have an independent policy with respect to Africa, and therefore it has been pulling out of everywhere - Mali, Burkina Faso, and now Niger. The expert told Izvestia that this is a sad sign because a country that lacks sovereignty cannot be an independent player in foreign policy.

However, according to Pavel Timofeyev, head of the European Political Research Department at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations, there is still no final decision with regard to Niger. According to him, the French may resort to attempting a military intervention if it is backed by the US. "The Americans have no problems with getting troops there. Then, it would be an intervention by a coalition, not by a single country," he pointed out. However, the expert stressed that France is more likely to try to avoid any military interference because Paris is concerned over the reputational damage that it would incur should it fail. Thus far, it is using economic restrictions, such as suspending all financial aid to neighboring Burkina Faso, the expert told Izvestia.

 

Kommersant: Ukraine pondering appropriate timeframe for transfer of power domestically

The armed conflict may have sharply overshadowed domestic politics in Ukrainian public life, but has not edged it out entirely. The country is debating whether it is possible to hold an election under martial law and is seemingly preparing for pre-election clashes that would begin if and when all is quiet on the battlefield. Experts see a distinct possibility that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and his team may find the task of holding on to power far more difficult than attaining it in the first place was in 2019.

Vladimir Fesenko, who heads Ukraine’s Penta Center for Applied Political Studies, does not rule out that the presidential election may take place next year as scheduled, combined with the parliamentary vote and, possibly, local elections as well. "It is almost certain that they won’t hold the parliamentary elections this year. Yet, the discussion now underway concerns to a greater extent the presidential election," he told the newspaper.

According to him, "it is to the advantage of Vladimir Zelensky’s team to hold the presidential election first and then the parliamentary elections simultaneously or immediately thereafter." "The Zelensky team’s interest in the election concerns the fact that the president’s [favorability] rating is currently very high and he has no competition. If the election were held right now, he would win in the first round with a substantial edge," Fesenko said.

Vadim Karasyov, director of the Kiev-based Institute of Global Strategies, said that the "issue is when to go to the polls. There is an opinion that the further it goes, the more difficult it will be for Zelensky to do so, given the situation at the frontline, the economy, and general war fatigue," the expert told the newspaper.

Konstantin Skorkin, an expert on Ukraine, thinks it is unlikely that the election would be held while military activity is still ongoing. "An election amid martial law is impossible," he told Kommersant. "Plus, there is the issue of several million refugees; it is unclear how to organize the voting process for them," he said. Skorkin pointed out that "everybody is surreptitiously conducting low-level preparations for the election, but nobody knows when it might happen."

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Competition heating up among Central Asian countries

Dushanbe is getting ready to host the fifth session of consultations between Central Asian heads of state on September 14-15. As is traditional in this format, the presidents of Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan will discuss regional integration issues and sum up the year’s results. However, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan have yet to sign the agreement on Friendship, Neighborliness and Cooperation for the Development of Central Asia in the 21st Century, which was adopted earlier.

The region is becoming increasingly more important in the changing geopolitical environment with the Central Asian countries actively staking out advantageous positions. This year to date, five other summits with the participation of Central Asian countries have taken place: a US-Central Asia ministerial meeting in Astana, a China-Central Asia meeting in Xian, an EU-Central Asia meeting at the prime ministerial level in Almaty, a Gulf-Central Asia meeting in Jeddah, and a summit of three Central Asian countries in Ashgabat. "External interest in the region under the new international conditions is obviously growing and this both offers up new opportunities and gives rise to serious risks," Alexander Knyazev, a PhD in history and lead researcher at the Institute of International Studies of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University), told Nezavisimaya Gazeta.

According to the expert, the current interests of external players are quite multidirectional and reflect the general crisis in international relations. The US and EU have their own interests in the region as opposed to Russia and China. Additionally, there are also players on a lesser scale. And it is a difficult balancing act to determine one’s own interest in this contradictory situation without eliciting threats, a task which the countries of the region have thus far been managing to handle, albeit with the need to constantly walk a tightrope amid significant pressure from varying international forces.

Thus, Central Asia is encountering a number of complications that require serious efforts and coordination among countries across the region in order to ensure more sustainable cooperation and integration for the benefit of regional development and stability.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Russian GDP seen growing at 1% annually over coming eight years

Over the past year, Russia’s GDP has grown by 7% in one leap in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP), thus allowing the country to bolster its fifth-place position among leading global economies, edging out Germany, according to a World Bank ranking. Russia’s economy is expected to continue to grow by nearly 8%, but over the period up until 2030, which would bring Russia back to sixth place, according to a forecast by World Economics. But, factories working at full capacity and employees working on full shifts are not enough to ensure structural transformation. That’s why Russian experts have posed the question as one about the transformation to a new type of growth.

Read also
Russia’s GDP growth expected to exceed 2% in 2023 — minister

A country’s GDP, with PPP factored in, represents the absolute volume of the given country’s market. It is an important metric of international competitiveness that reflects the domestic market’s capacity and the possibility of realizing savings on the scale of production even without exports, explained Valery Mironov, deputy director of the Development Center Institute at the Higher School of Economics (HSE University).

"Only a large country has the opportunity to create a highly diversified economy capable of ensuring sovereignty in key spheres that are critical for economic security, under the conditions of deglobalization and regionalization of the international economy," he noted. This, above all, includes such fields as the military-industrial complex, food supplies, pharmaceuticals and information and communication technologies.

"There exist both extensive and intensive forms of development of a national economy. The first presumes a quantitative increase in resources, while the second implies a qualitative change," Daniil Gonenko, associate professor at the Institute of Public Administration and Civil Service at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), explained. "In some developed countries, significant GDP growth is practically impossible because the economy has reached its limit and it simply has nowhere to grow. As for our country, we need to talk about the necessity of combining qualitative and quantitative properties at once," he told the newspaper.

"In 2022, growth was ensured by federal spending on major infrastructure projects (transport and logistics, construction)," added Olga Lebedinskaya of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics. However, she expects that, "the extensive growth that has prevailed thus far will inevitably become intensive qualitative growth."

 

Izvestia: Russia-bound charter flights from Asia may increase substantially

Programs for charter flights from Southeast Asia to Russia may be significantly expanded. Russia’s aviation authorities have asked carriers to consider launching year-round flights from Thailand, Laos, Vietnam and Malaysia to various Russian cities. The need to expand the geography of such flights is explained by "growing demand from tourists traveling to Russia."

According to Russian Travel Industry Union Vice President Yury Barzykin, these days Russia is mostly visited by tourists from China and India. "After the visa-free group tour regime was introduced for China starting from August 1, 2023, the tourist flow will increase significantly. Potentially, by the fall the Russian government may introduce the same regime for India as well. As for other Southeast Asian countries, the flow is insignificant but it could also be stimulated by introducing an electronic visa for over 50 countries," he told Izvestia.

Increased demand is being observed in the opposite direction as well, i.e. among Russians traveling to Asia, noted Artur Muradyan, vice president of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR).

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Saudis’ Ukraine talks make little dent and time runs out for Niger ultimatum
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 7th
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions — Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a blanket fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more