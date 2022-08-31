Press review: Russia remembers Gorbachev and EU still haggling over visa ban

Media: Ex-USSR President Mikhail Gorbachev dies following long illness Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev died on August 30 at the age of 91 in Moscow after a long-term illness. He was a politician whose name will be forever linked with the end of the Cold War era. Politicians and experts say Gorbachev was an important figure for Russia whose name will remain in history. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his deep condolences over the passing of the ex-USSR president.

"Gorbachev was, undoubtedly, the most striking politician of his time. Yet, for everyone born in the Soviet Union he remains a complex and contradictory historical figure," LDPR leader and Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky said. "Speaking as a Christian, it’s a loss, much like it was a loss of that great country with the processes of its collapse beginning precisely during the era of ‘perestroika’ and the ‘new thinking,’ abetting those who aspired to wipe the USSR off the political world map," he added. Head of the Ad Hoc Commission on Protecting State Sovereignty and Preventing Interference in the Domestic Affairs of the Russian Federation Council Andrey Klimov said that Gorbachev happened to be on the dividing line of different eras in Russia. "It is difficult to provide an assessment since a lot of things have happened since then. Yet he tried, as much as he could, to maneuver between those forces and circumstances our state found itself in at the time," he said. Izvestia: What awaits EU once gas supplies from Russia stop The scheduled shutdown of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline from August 31 through September 2 may not be the last one, the experts polled by Izvestia said. The pipeline has only one out of six basic turbines functioning yet their maintenance has to be performed approximately every 1.5 months.

Thus, new repairs may be needed as early as mid-October. However, analysts do not rule out that the supplies may be suspended even earlier if the turbines break down due to an increased load. After Nord Stream resumes supplies, gas prices may drop possibly to $2,500-2,800 per one thousand cubic meters, according to Leading Analyst at Freedom Finance Global Natalya Milchakova. Additionally, some EU countries have already filled their underground storage facilities by 80-90% and they are already prepared for the winter season. This means that if other EU countries manage to fill their storage facilities by at least 80% before November 1, market players may use this to head towards lower prices, she noted. In her opinion, gas prices will rise only in the short-term period - up to $3,500 per 1,000 cubic meters. According to AMarkets Analytics Department Chief Artem Deyev, with the pipeline shutting down, prices may soar to $3,600-3,800 per 1,000 cubic meters which would accelerate inflation in the Eurozone even more and drive spending by manufacturers higher which would require state support and new economic measures. Milchakova added that a short-term drop in gas prices does not mean that the tendency will change. On the gas market a lot depends on weather conditions and climate factors. If this autumn and early winter are colder than expected, Europe will spend its accumulated gas much quicker and by the year’s end, gas prices may reach new highs, including beating the March record of $4,000 per 1,000 cubic meters, the analyst concluded. Izvestia: How the EU can restrict visas to Russians The European Union has not reached a consensus on a Schengen visa ban against Russians, but EU countries may agree to freeze an agreement on a simplified visa policy. This means that the visa fee will more than double, and the review time for applications will increase and additional documents will be required. EU top diplomats are discussing what to do about visas for Russians at their two-day meeting in Prague. Some countries have already introduced their own restrictions by limiting the number of applications or annulling already issued visas. There are still countries in the EU issuing visas to Russians, yet experts told Izvestia that traveling to Europe had become increasingly unpredictable for Russian citizens.