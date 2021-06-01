{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Medvedev weighs in on Russia-West ties and Egypt mediates Gaza conflict

Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, June 1st
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev Yulia Zyryanova/POOL/TASS
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev
© Yulia Zyryanova/POOL/TASS

Kommersant: Moscow-West ties have catastrophically deteriorated in recent years, says ex-PM Medvedev

Russia's relations with Western countries, including the United States and the European Union, have dramatically soured in recent years, however, this is not Moscow’s fault, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council and Chairman of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with Kommersant. According to him, these tensions have had a negative effect on the general situation throughout the world.

He stressed that Russia needs "stable, good-neighborly, mutually beneficial relations with the European Union, the United States, and with all other countries." "But the question is what position our partners adhere to," Medvedev stated.

According to him, Russian-US ties are currently in worse shape than they were during the Cuban missile crisis. "And they are worse because our partners believe that Russia can be neglected," Medvedev added.

Western policymakers could have reacted more subtly to a number of decisions made by Moscow, including Russia’s reunification with Crimea, "and not destroy relations with us and at the same time utter some of their concerns", yet they chose the path of confrontation, he noted.

At the same time, Medvedev believes that a constructive approach in relations between Russia and the West can be revived. "In this situation, we certainly were not the initiators of this kind of confrontational spiral. But this must be treated without fatalism. Everything can be returned," Medvedev explained.

The much-awaited Putin-Biden summit set to be held in Geneva on June 16 will become an opportunity to tackle the toughest issues for the two countries, he added. "This is at least an opportunity to discuss the most complex and most controversial topics," Medvedev believes.

 

Izvestia: Belarus’ Ryanair incident might tarnish Russia-EU relations

Russia and Belarus will be able to agree on returning Russian national Sofia Sapega arrested in Minsk back home to her native country along the lines of the existing legal framework between both countries and the agreements within the Union State. Sapega’s lawyer told Izvestia that charges might not be brought on June 1. According to experts interviewed by the newspaper, the proceedings are just one part of the larger situation around Belarus after the Ryanair incident, which can become a new factor in exacerbating the already tense relationship between the European Union and Russia.

Chairman of the Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots of the State Duma Leonid Kalashnikov told Izvestia there is a possibility of reaching an agreement between the countries on the Sapega case. "Not only do we have the legal grounds for this, but also a pact on the creation of the Union State. If something hinders us, we will be able to adopt new laws, and the Russian State Duma also supports this," he said.

Meanwhile, according to experts interviewed by Izvestia, the whole Ryanair incident may tarnish Moscow-EU relations further. Earlier, EU member-states said they might introduce another fourth round of sanctions against Belarus over the incident. With that in mind, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it was ready to "protect" its neighbor to the West in the event of mounting sanctions. At this past weekend’s meeting in Sochi, Putin and Lukashenko agreed on the second tranche of a state loan to Belarus to the tune of $500 mln.

"The Belarusian situation is a new large-scale geopolitical contradiction between the EU and Russia, similar to the Ukrainian crisis. The only difference is that there is no direct military conflict. The European Union wanted to reorient Belarus towards the West, but Russia ruined this game by supporting Alexander Lukashenko," Deputy Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics Dmitry Suslov told Izvestia.

 

Kommersant: Egypt seeks to reconcile Israel with Gaza before changes in Israeli government

Cairo is trying to achieve a lasting ceasefire between Israel and Hamas before any changes in the Israeli leadership. Hamas is ready to negotiate the return of the Israelis held in the Gaza Strip, but in the coming days, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may step down from his post, which he held perpetually for more than 12 years, Kommersant writes. The mediators would need time to establish contacts with the new leadership of Israel.

According to the newspaper, it was largely thanks to Egypt and Washington's support for its proposals that Israel and the Palestinian movements in Gaza agreed to end the hostilities that had lasted from May 10 to May 21. Now, these agreements have to become long-term. In addition, there is the issue of rebuilding the Gaza Strip, where more than 1,500 housing units, medical facilities, and other infrastructure have been destroyed by Israeli airstrikes.

In the coming days, serious negotiations on the unification of the Palestinian position will be held in Cairo, Kommersant writes, where the questions of the legitimacy of power within Palestine, the restoration of Gaza, as well as the topic of the release of prisoners will be discussed.

Egypt is rushing to settle the question of Gaza’s future before the change of power in Israel. According to Kommersant, they consider how many times Netanyahu got out of desperate situations, as well as knowing the volatility of the opinion of Naftali Bennett, the possible new prime minister, who at the height of the war in Gaza refused to negotiate even with parties on the left supporting him. Israeli analysts are afraid to make loud statements about the departure of the Netanyahu era and are waiting to see the new cabinet. If it happens, Cairo would have to renegotiate with the Israelis the terms of the agreement with Hamas. This would not be easy and would test the new government, which must include parties with opposing ideological views, Kommersant writes.

 

RBC: Russian banks have backup plans in the event of new US sanctions

The Bank of Russia and market players have a plan in case the US ramps up its restrictive measures against state banks, VTB CEO Andrey Kostin said in an interview with RBC. The state will support them, primarily in terms of working with depositors. At the same time, Kostin does not believe that Russia will be cut off from the SWIFT system since the United States has other tools to hit the Russian financial sector.

"We [the banks] adopted a plan back in 2018 together with the Bank of Russia," Kostin said. "The state will help such banks, [it] will support them primarily in terms of working with depositors. All such scenarios have been worked out. We are gradually updating them, taking into account how the situation unfolds. Of course, the financial and banking sector will fulfill its obligations," Kostin told RBC.

Blocking sanctions against banks would deprive them of their ability to function in their current form and would not allow them to carry out settlements in foreign currencies, he added.

At the same time, Kostin does not believe that Russia will be disconnected from SWIFT. "I don't believe that SWIFT will be shut off because they don't need SWIFT to punish our sector. Moreover, this is a European company, and this issue requires the participation of European governments," he noted, adding "Why would the Americans need to use this? They have their own tools. They have disconnected our banks and Iranian banks before that from dollar settlements with the introduction of secondary sanctions against European banks".

"They almost did it with French banks when there were claims of violations of sanctions against Russia. It scares the Europeans too," Kostin explained.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: US intelligence revisits China's alleged involvement in coronavirus pandemic

The lab origin version of the coronavirus pandemic has been revived in the West, after having been touted for a while as an unlikely theory, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. Western politicians continue to say that Beijing has obstructed the World Health Organization's objective investigation in the country and call for a larger investigation. US President Joe Biden instructed US intelligence services to establish where the virus came from in 90 days.

The laboratory leak is only a hypothesis based on circumstantial evidence - COVID-19 was first discovered at a market in Wuhan in just 12 km from the Institute of Virology. Establishing the truth is necessary in order to prevent similar outbreaks in the future, politicians argue.

Senior fellow at the Institute of Far Eastern Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences Vasily Kashin told Nezavisimaya Gazeta, "The US is trying to prove that China is guilty, and China will do everything to absolve itself of any responsibility. China took measures to establish control over the information about the early stage of the spread of the virus at the beginning of last year." "In general, China is talking about the possibility of an international investigation. But it will be tough to select experts. A commission that satisfies China will most likely not be accepted by Western countries. And a commission that will satisfy the West will never be accepted by China," the expert added.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: What topped the Putin-Lukashenko talks and Erdogan’s canal to impact Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, May 31st
Read more
Putin, Lukashenko go on boat trip at sea - Kremlin
The Belarusian president arrived in Sochi on a visit on Friday
Read more
Belarus' top diplomat says Ryanair flight might have landed in Vilnius but opted for Minsk
Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey rejected allegations that the Belarusian fighter jet had forced the flight to land in Minsk
Read more
Russia starts series production of Aurus luxury cars
The minimum price of Aurus Senat cars will be $245,000
Read more
Press review: What topped the Putin-Lukashenko talks and Erdogan’s canal to impact Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, May 31st
Read more
US embassy recommendation for US citizens to leave Russia unclear — diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov added that Moscow does not keep track of the recommendations of US diplomatic missions to its citizens
Read more
Israel bans travel to Russia from May 31 amid COVID-19
The regulations prohibit the departure of Israel’s citizens and residents to countries with the maximum risk
Read more
Blogger Protasevich is in Belarusian KGB facility - activists
One of the co-founders of the Nexta Telegram channel got first delivery, the Vesna human rights center said
Read more
Putin to speak at SPIEF plenary session on June 4
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place on June 2-5
Read more
First mission of Russia’s nuclear-powered space tug to take 50 months
The first flight has been scheduled for 2030
Read more
Putin, Lukashenko focus on economy, pandemic at talks - Kremlin
Belarusian President also told his Russian counterpart what had happened to the Ryanair flight
Read more
Minsk court dismisses complaint over detention of Russian national Sofia Sapega
The hearing was held without the detained Russian woman
Read more
Baku backs Russia’s proposal for solution to Azerbaijan’s border dispute with Armenia - PM
Ali Asadov said that "it had been impossible to delimit and demarcate the border with Armenia since the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan was occupied by the Armenian armed forces"
Read more
Two killed, over 20 wounded in Miami shooting - TV report
The number of casualties is being updated
Read more
EMA records 316 cases of thrombosis after use of AstraZeneca vaccine
The frequency of occurrence of this rare event is approximately one in 100,000
Read more
Pre-summit agendas of Moscow, Washington do not coincide, senior diplomat says
Moscow is ready to react to any issues raised by Washington, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told
Read more
British intelligence suggests al-Nusra start cooperating with West - diplomatic source
Western intelligence agencies are seeking to directly establish contact with international terrorist groups active in Syria
Read more
Russian hockey team to fly colors either of ROC or RHF at 2021 World Championship
Under the CAS ruling, Russian athletes are prohibited until December 2022 from participating in the world championships and Olympic Games under the national flag and to the tune of the national anthem
Read more
Belavia does not plan flights to Crimea until a political decision is made - CEO
Belavia does not plan to operate flights to Crimea until the appropriate political decision is made, head of Belavia Igor Cherginets said
Read more
Russian Navy heavy missile cruiser kicks off drills in Barents Sea
The crew of the missile cruiser Pyotr Veliky will shortly hold a series of drills for anti-submarine warfare and air defense and fulfil combat training exercises employing weapons
Read more
Russia to play at 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship to tune of IIHF anthem
According to a ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Russian athletes are prohibited until December 2022 from participating in the world championships and Olympic Games under the national flag and to the tune of the national anthem.
Read more
Azerbaijan intercepts Armenian military drone on the border
Army spotted a Griffon-12 drone and grounded it using special technical means, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said
Read more
No comment on Belarus' claims Russian oligarchs were behind 2020 provocations — Peskov
Russian presidential spokesman offered to put that issue to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry
Read more
German negotiators head to US to discuss Nord Stream 2 — report
The team consists of the German Chancellor’s foreign policy adviser, Jan Hecker, and her chief economic adviser, Lars-Hendrik Roeller
Read more
NASA chief hopes Russia-US cooperation on ISS to continue
Nelson also told reporters he would attend the Global Space Exploration Conference (GLEX) in Russia this summer via a video linkup
Read more
Email bomb threat targeting Ryanair flight is security services’ job, Kremlin says
On Wednesday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the bomb threat targeting the Ryanair flight had come from Switzerland
Read more
Press review: Lukashenko defends Ryanair grounding and Russia eyes World Bank's idea
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, May 27th
Read more
Russia to extend restrictions on air service with Turkey after June 1 - sources
The number of flights was reduced to two per week on a reciprocal basis
Read more
Russian resumes regular air service with UK from June 2
Three flights a week will be made on a reciprocal basis
Read more
Anti-Russian hysteria becomes European lawmakers’ calling card - MP
MEPs don’t even have powers to slap restrictions, Russian State Duma Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Leonid Slutsky said
Read more
Russia, US may reach mutually acceptable solutions on some issues — Patrushev
The secretary of Russia's Security Council pointed "the constructive nature and productive content of the Russian-US consultations between the Security Councils"
Read more
Russian tech firm to develop helicopter engine’s aircraft version
The project is planned to be mounted on local airlines’ passenger and transport planes
Read more
Armenian acting PM accuses Azerbaijan of seeking to influence election results in Armenia
Nikol Pashinyan thinks that Baku doesn’t want his party win the parliamentary polls
Read more
Bavarian prime minister urges EU regulator to fast-track Russian Sputnik V registration
Germany has repeatedly expressed its readiness to use vaccines developed outside the EU
Read more
Russia, Pakistan sign Pakistan Stream pipeline construction protocol
The protocol enables the companies to start practical implementation of the project
Read more
Afghanistan ready to purchase arms and equipment from Russia - ambassador
Said Tayeb Jawad also expressed hope that Russia would provide an opportunity for Afghanistan to train its pilots and mechanical engineers
Read more
Russia to resume flights to and from another eight countries on June 10
Besides, a weekly charter flight will operate between Moscow and Albania’s capital of Tirana
Read more
Czech Republic urges Russia stop calling it unfriendly country - foreign ministry
The ministry pointed out the interests of easing tensions in bilateral relations
Read more
Russia’s Sputnik V is likely to be approved in Europe by late June - Malta’s top diplomat
The Russian Sputnik V vaccine has already been registered by about 60 countries, home to over 1.5 bln people
Read more
European Parliament president seeks to tighten sanctions against Russian officials
European Union also have to establish closer contacts with civil society, David Sassoli said
Read more
Shooting in Yekaterinburg opened by former police officer - source
The shooter has not advanced any demands
Read more
Steven Seagal joins ‘A Just Russia - For Truth’ party
US-born action-movie actor was granted Russian citizenship in November 2016
Read more
Russia to set up 20 new military units in country’s west in response to NATO’s activity
Russian defense minister pointed that 'Western colleagues’ actions were ruining the world security system
Read more
Single-engine hypersonic stealth plane under development in Russia - source
Read more
Russia is surprised why EU stays passive as US ruins arms control — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister stressed that anti-Russian rhetoric in the West was transforming into a military buildup against Russia
Read more
Moscow slams West’s silence on Ryanair incident in Berlin
Germany’s DPA news agency reported earlier on Monday that a Ryanair flight had made an emergency landing in Berlin at about 08:00 pm on Sunday. The Bild newspaper, in turn, said that the flight had made an emergency landing in Berlin due to a bomb threat
Read more
Over 50 Russian embassy employees leave Czech Republic
The second group of embassy employees and their families is set to leave the Czech Republic on May 31
Read more
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine effective against Indian coronavirus strain, says expert
India’s health ministry reported in late March that a new coronavirus variant with E484Q and L452R mutations in the S protein had been detected in the country
Read more
European Parliament imposing confrontational agenda ahead of Putin-Biden summit - MP
The European Parliament and its President David Sassoli have tried to gain political weight using the upcoming meeting between the Russian and US presidents as a pretext, speaker of the Russian State Duma lower parliament house Vyacheslav Volodin said
Read more
Global demand for Russian Sputnik V jab grows, RDIF CEO says
Vaccine has already been registered in the countries, home to over 3 bln people
Read more
Gazprom asks court to suspend fine over Nord Stream 2 worth €50 mln
In July 2020, the Polish Competition and Consumer Protection Committee notified the Russian holding about the imposition of this fine "for failure to provide information previously requested by the Polish antimonopoly authority as part of the specified antimonopoly investigation"
Read more