{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: US pursues Iran’s isolation and Romania gets Patriot missiles

Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 21st
Senior officials and military participating at the reception ceremony for the first Patriot surface-to-air missile system in Romania EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT
Senior officials and military participating at the reception ceremony for the first Patriot surface-to-air missile system in Romania
© EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: US seeks to further isolate Iran from the rest of the world

The White House has announced that starting from September 20 all UN Security Council’s sanctions against Iran would be reinstated. However, the UNSC has not given its permission for this move. Furthermore, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned that any countries violating these sanctions would face consequences. Washington attributes its harsh unilateral policy to its objective of changing the Iranian leadership’s behavior. Obviously, the US-brokered Gulf Arab-Israeli deal boosted the Trump administration’s confidence in its strength, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. The White House is not worried about any legal aspects of reinstating restrictions and the key goal for it is to defend its position.

Read also
Russia has no fear of potential US sanctions over arms deals with Iran — senior diplomat

Meanwhile, Iran has taken a wait-and-see attitude. Officials in Tehran are downplaying the importance of the new US sanctions initiative. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif announced that Washington could not stop his country from buying armaments from foreign states, including China and Russia, after the arms embargo expires. According to him, Washington’s secondary sanctions against these countries are unlikely to become an obstacle.

Anton Mardasov, a researcher at the Washington-based Middle East Institute (MEI) and expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, told that ending the UN embargo would in any case create certain difficulties for Russia in the sphere of military cooperation with Iran. "There is an obvious contradiction between Moscow’s tendency to sell defensive arms and Tehran’s wish to buy offensive weapons," the analyst said. "Iran’s negative image is a factor that Russia should take into account. The sale of such items as warplanes, missiles and warships will trigger a large-scale response from both regional states and the US."

However, Moscow is quite capable of approving the sale of assault weapons while ignoring the image problems, the expert pointed out.

 

Izvestia: Patriot games - Romania receives US missile system

Romania has received the first shipment of US Patriot surface-to-air missiles. Bucharest is expected to acquire a total of seven Patriot systems, which will enhance the Aegis Ashore system deployed by the United States in Deveselu in 2015. Romania and other Southeastern European countries link the re-equipment process to a threat allegedly mounting along NATO’s eastern flank, Izvestia writes.

In general, Romania like some other countries of Southeastern Europe, for example, Bulgaria, have been actively stepping up military and technical cooperation with the West. Besides re-equipping its allies in Eastern and Southern Europe, the US could increase the number of its own military contingents based there.

Konstantin Bogdanov, a senior researcher at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences, notes the deployment of US Patriot systems to Romania and Poland is not surprising. "Both these states are backbone countries, where NATO military contingents’ deployment is planned in the event of a threat," the expert told Izvestia. In terms of politics, the deployment of defensive systems, which do not undermine strategic stability, is not creating any problems, Bogdanov said. "The range of these air defense systems in peacetime does not create any difficulties for the Russian military, including those on duty near Crimea. No doubt, these armaments will be considered as targets when planning hypothetical operations in Romania," he pointed out.

Read also
US may have stepped up long-range missiles deployment to Romania — Russian General Staff

According to Ilya Kramnik, an expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, Moscow will probably respond to the positioning of the US Patriot Systems in Romania. "Such things will never be ignored," he stressed. "Probably, more attention will be paid to the air capabilities of the Black Sea Fleet and the Southern Military District in terms of offsetting air defense systems," Kramnik specified. "There are certain weapons, for example, anti-radar missiles designed to neutralize missile systems and radars."

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Belarus vows to hit back against looming EU sanctions

On Monday, EU foreign ministers are scheduled to gather in Brussels to discuss sanctions against Belarusian officials allegedly linked to vote rigging and violence against civilians. Belarusian opposition figurehead Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, whom the West is peddling as the elected president, will also take part in this meeting. Meanwhile, Minsk has branded any attempts to exert influence on the authorities as meddling in the country’s domestic affairs and has promised to introduce "adequate" measures, which could go as far as severing diplomatic ties, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

Member-states of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) have also initiated launching the so-called Moscow mechanism against Belarus. The idea is to send an OSCE mission to analyze the situation and suggest measures for changing it. Meanwhile, experts are harboring no illusions about the OSCE mission's prospects to visit the country, but they still can draft a report after talking to the participants of the events and victims while remaining abroad. UN experts have documented 450 cases of torture and cruel treatment. On September 18, the UN Human Rights Council passed a resolution on Belarus. They also demanded that the authorities stop the violence, investigate all instances of brutality, release political prisoners and enter into dialogue with the opposition’s Coordination Council and civil society.

Read also
At least 900 people take part in Belarusian rallies on Saturday, 430 detained

However, Belarusian officials keep denying any use of repression and call the events across the country an effort to restore law and order. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry has described Tikhanovskaya’s planned participation in the Council’s meeting as a slap in the face to Belarusian citizens. in addition, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei vowed that Belarus would offer an appropriate response to EU sanctions. In particular, Minsk is looking into personal sanctions against EU officials. Belarus could also withdraw from various initiatives and organizations and even cut diplomatic ties with some countries.

Meanwhile, Belarusian citizens continue demonstrating and their demands for holding a new election and Lukashenko’s resignation are a conscious decision, which won’t be reviewed. The Belarusian protesters note that the current confrontation is merely political and they seek the assistance of international structures and institutions since the authorities won’t listen to their own people and are refusing to hold any dialogue.

 

Izvestia: New global economic crisis looming as coronavirus rebounds

Israel has imposed a renewed lockdown in response to a nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases. Earlier, several Australian states had extended a harsh lockdown. A new round of restrictions is being introduced in various spots of the world and this is a really ominous sign for the global economy. In the current situation, the chances of a new general quarantine over the coronavirus are nearing 50%. In the event of new harsh restrictions, there will be no talk of any quick economic restoration after the crisis, Izvestia writes.

According to Yevgeny Mironyuk, an analyst at Freedom Finance, the second wave is very unlikely. "This is confirmed by the experience of China - in that country separate outbreaks of the coronavirus still occur but this does not cause any global economic consequences." However, if the Russian economy faces a second wave of recession, the downturn in the financial sector will be more painful than in April-May, he pointed out. The growing debts of enterprises and organizations combined with difficulties in repaying current loans could lead to a surge in overdue bank payments and trigger a debt crisis, he warned.

Sergei Khestanov, a senior lecturer at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, noted that the authorities in many countries have experience that allows them to impose "surgical lockdowns" while avoiding a full suspension of economic activities. "For the economy of many countries another lockdown would be grave and the authorities understand this very well. That’s why even if the second wave of the disease is large-scale, the decline will be less than in March-April 2020," he explained.

Lockdown scenarios in Europe can be hardly implemented. What’s more the United States is definitely not going to put its economy on hold ahead of the November election, given that a vaccine is about to be developed. Europe cannot allow itself to lag behind its partners from overseas, the paper writes.

 

Vedomosti: Nearly one in seven Russians live below poverty line

In the second quarter of 2020, the number of Russian citizens, whose revenues sank below the minimum subsistence level was 1.3 mln higher than the same period last year, and reached 19.9 mln, according to the Russian Federal State Statistics Service. So, some 13.6% of citizens are poor now, which translates to nearly one in seven Russians, Vedomosti writes.

According to Natalya Zubarevich, a professor at Moscow State University, there are several groups of regions, where the population was the hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic. First and foremost, these are regions, where the economy is oriented towards exporting coal, metals and hydrocarbons. The Kemerovo Region is facing really hard times, since coal output there dropped amid declining exports. The second group are regions, where production is focused on the domestic market. These are the Ulyanovsk, Samara, Nizhny Novgorod and Kaliningrad Regions, which manufacture cars, as well as the Kostroma Region, which produces jewelry and Yakutia, which specializes in diamond extraction. Besides, the living standards dropped in the regions, where the economy relies on the services sector - in Moscow, the Moscow Region and St. Petersburg.

Read also
Prize in Economic Sciences awarded for research to alleviate global poverty

However, official salaries did not decline in March-June 2020. Economists explain this strange fact by a high share of "wages in envelopes."

Meanwhile, specialists believe that by the end of the year official statistics could improve and the number of poor citizens could decline. "As we see now, businesses are recouping losses and the citizenry’s revenues have begun growing," said Sergei Smirnov, a researcher at the Higher School of Economics.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Moscow to hit back on EU sanctions and Poland blames Russia for 2010 crash
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, September 18
Read more
No second wave of coronavirus infection to take place in Russia - expert
The case rate in Russia will grow in September-October because of the seasonal factor and more active contacts of people, the specialist says
Read more
Heads of eastern German regions speak in favor of completing Nord Stream 2 project
"The project is important for future energy supply to Germany and Europe," they said in a joint document
Read more
Work on Avangard complex comparable to USSR nuclear project - Putin
The Russian leader recalled that the US withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2002 forced Russia to start developing hypersonic weapons
Read more
European Parliament’s claims indicate foreign intelligence behind Navalny case — speaker
On Thursday, the European Parliament adopted a resolution in regards to the Navalny incident urging the EU to levy sanctions on Russia and suspend the Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction
Read more
Saxony’s head berates Berlin over policy towards Moscow
Michael Kretschmer also announced plans to visit Russia
Read more
Russian finance minister says Belarus is reliable borrower
According to Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, lending to Belarus is beneficial for Russia’s economy too
Read more
Over 60,000 sign up for COVID-19 vaccine trials in Moscow - mayor
More than 700 people have been injected with the coronavirus vaccine
Read more
Belarus’ response to EU sanctions may be applicable to foreign media, says top diplomat
At an emergency meeting on August 14, the EU foreign ministers took a decision to impose sanctions against Belarusian officials the EU believed to be responsible for the falsification of the August 9 presidential polls, the use of force and violation of human rights
Read more
Aeroflot starts selling flight tickets to Moscow from several countries
The airline's spokeswoman Yulia Spivakova did not specify those countries
Read more
Deployment of US missiles in Asia to put Russia’s nuclear deterrent at risk — ambassador
"The American partners, perhaps, should carefully weigh all the destabilizing consequences of such a step fraught with further escalation of tension and an arms race," Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
Russia to continue efforts for preserving Iran nuclear deal - Foreign Ministry
"The UN Security Council Resolution 2231 remains unchanged and the commitments arising from it must be fulfilled in the initially agreed mode and volume on the basis of the reciprocity principle by all states," it said.
Read more
Kremlin alarmed at actions by foreign powers along Russia’s Eastern Strategic Direction
The defense chief earlier announced plans to create a mixed aviation division command unit and an air defense brigade in the Eastern Military District in light of the uneasiness in the region
Read more
Health Ministry allowed outpatient use of favipiravir for COVID-19 patients
Favipiravir was developed in Japan as a flu medicine and was approved for use in 2014
Read more
Russia resumes air service with Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea
Flights to these countries will be performed once a week
Read more
Number of new coronavirus cases in Russia surpasses 6,000 first time in 2 months
The total number of infected people reached 1,097,251
Read more
US President approves deal on TikTok segment acquisition by US companies
The new TikTok company will be "totally controlled by Oracle and Walmart," Donald Trump says
Read more
Russia reports over 6,100 new coronavirus cases in the past day
The daily growth rate rose to 0.6% and the total caseload reached 1,103,399
Read more
Russian scientists create chip that accelerates development of 6G networks
Introducing sixth generation communication networks requires solving such technological tasks as deployment of relatively more base stations closer to the subscriber, according to the presidential representative on digital and technological development
Read more
Man attempts self-immolation at police office in Belarus’ Minsk Region
According to reports, the man shouted no slogans, and his true motives remain unknown
Read more
Invitation for Tikhanovskaya to Brussels is interference in Belarusian affairs - diplomat
The option for a change of power in Belarus with the help of sanctions and the recognition of ‘impostors’ have become entrenched in the European Union’s foreign policy, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Unidentified person storms into US ambassador’s Moscow residence territory, embassy says
A Russian national in a vehicle breached the perimeter at Spaso House
Read more
Development of SSJ New aircraft planned to be completed in 2023
The SSJ New aircraft is a modification of the Superjet 100 with the maximum import substitution of components and systems
Read more
Minsk police confirm protesters’ detention at unauthorized rally
They will be taken to the district offices of the Interior Ministry as part of the administrative process
Read more
Russian embassy asks US to explain report on assistance to 'Ukrainian units in Crimea'
"In other words, unnamed US officials speak about their country’s support of terrorist activities in third countries," the diplomats noted
Read more
Secretary General of Union State speaks for continuing interaction between Russia, Belarus
Cooperation between the two countries directly concerns a great many nationals of Russia and Belarus, Secretary General of the Union State of Russia and Belarus Grigory Rapota noted
Read more
Too much absurdity in Navalny case to take anyone’s word on trust — Kremlin
Moscow keeps trying to obtain the results of tests of Russian blogger Alexey Navalny from the Organization for the Prohibition ​​​​​​of Chemical Weapons, but to no avail, the spokesman revealed
Read more
US policy in Asia Pacific rests on Sinophobia — Russian ambassador
According to the Russian diplomat, the concept of "the free and open Asia Pacific" promoted by a number of nations, including the United States, can hardly be called "free and open"
Read more
Libyan National Army announces launch of intra-Libyan dialogue — statement
LNA General Commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar announced on Friday that the country would resume oil production and export
Read more
Trump claims Russia created hypersonic missile after receiving info about it from US
Lately, senior US officials admitted that the country was trying to catch up with Russia and China in the hypersonic weapon domain
Read more
Population of Russia down by 316,000 people in January-July 2020 — statistics
A total of 811,700 people were born and about 1,128,000 people died in January-July 2020
Read more
Russia plans to send mission to Venus
Projects of Venus missions are included in the united government program of Russia’s space exploration for 2021-2030
Read more
Second Russian COVID-19 vaccine develops immunity for at least 6 months, researcher says
The expert added that the vaccine forms an immune response among a wide variety of coronavirus types
Read more
Militants plotting provocations with use of toxic agents in Idlib — reconciliation center
According to The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties, activists of the White Helmets organization are helping to prepare sites for provocations with the use of toxic agents
Read more
Russian army to be 70% provided with new weapons by year-end - deputy PM
State defense orders will not be disrupted due to the pandemic, Yury Borisov said
Read more
Unparalleled Russian helicopter equipment goes into production
A doppler velocimeter for Mi and Ka helicopters has been rolled out, according to the manufacturer
Read more
Sputnik V research team responds to criticism in The Lancet
Their letter, sent to the magazine’s editorial board, was published on The Lancet’s website on Friday evening
Read more
Press review: Moscow to hit back on EU sanctions and Poland blames Russia for 2010 crash
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, September 18
Read more
US ultimatums on New START show its unwillingness to reach deal, says Russian legislator
Konstantin Kosachev said that this was a very serious matter that was to be tackled by experts taking part in corresponding consultations
Read more
Russia launches Kavkaz-2020 drills
About 80,000 people will be involved in the drills
Read more
Trump baffled by criticism for ‘getting along’ with Putin
Back in his 2016 election campaign, Trump constantly stressed that he was hoping to "get along" with Moscow
Read more
Russia’s government approves three-year draft budget, macro forecast
The government also decided to approve the draft guidelines for the unified state monetary policy for 2021 and the period of 2022-2023
Read more
Russia to boost defense industry’s human capacity, says Putin
At the same time, in his words, defense companies’ heads need to be able to accomplish large-scale tasks
Read more
Police begin mass detentions of protesters in Minsk’s central avenue
According to the TASS correspondent, at least 30 people were snatched from the crowd and taken to prison vans
Read more
Two Russian air defense regiments to be rearmed with S-400 systems
Before the end of this year, the District will receive over 500 new and upgraded vehicles
Read more
Kremlin calls dialogue between Russian and Belarusian presidents ‘trust-based’
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Putin and Lukashenko had "a long story of their dialogue"
Read more
Russian supersonic bombers set world record for longest non-stop flight - Aerospace Forces
The pilots of the Russian Aerospace Forces were in the air for more than 25 hours, covering a distance of more than 20,000 kilometers
Read more
International Automobile Federation FIA reports positive COVID-19 case in Formula One
The FIA and Formula 1 can today confirm that between Friday 11th September and Thursday 17th September, 1,938 tests for COVID-19 have been performed on drivers, teams and personnel
Read more
Russia, China won’t play by Western rules, says Lavrov
Read more
Germany looks into participation in Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 project
According to the report, Germany’s Euler Hermes may invest up to 300 million euro in the construction, while Linde chemical company may assist with natural gas liquefaction technologies
Read more
Protesters in Minsk change route of their march and are heading to center
Before the beginning of the march, people gathered at the Hero City Minsk monument
Read more