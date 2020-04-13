{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Russia embarks on biggest oil cut yet and Iran offers US coronavirus aid

Top stores in the Russian press on Monday, April 13
© Alexei Andronov/TASS

Kommersant: Russia embarks on largest ever reduction in oil output

Read also
OPEC+ agree to cut daily production by 9.7 mln barrels

The new OPEC+ deal to reduce production announced on April 10 will compel Russia’s oil industry to scale down the production of liquid hydrocarbon by 8.4% in 2020, Kommersant writes. This is the lowest level since 1994, when production in Russia fell by about 10% over three years after the collapse of the Soviet Union. In absolute terms, a decrease in oil production will be about 46.6 mln tonnes, a larger drop in the history of modern Russia was recorded only in 1992 (63 mln tonnes).

According to Kommersant’s sources in the government, "it was essential to stop the falling prices at all costs." To do so, an agreement with Riyadh was required, and some concessions had to be made. Other sources said that geopolitical issues had been taken into account while hammering out a deal with the United States and Saudi Arabia, which required a trade-off.

The vast majority of the paper’s interlocutors in the industry highlighted the need to cut production under the current extraordinary situation. They also agreed that a controlled decline is more preferable than a chaotic shutdown of wells, which would result in substantially lower prices. According to Vygon Consulting’s Marina Mosoyan, if Urals plummeted as low as $10 per barrel, the decline in production of the existing well stock could reach 20% (about 85 mln tonnes per year). At a Urals price of $20 per barrel, production may decline by 5%, mainly due to hard-to-recover oil.

At the same time, production cuts, at least in the foreseeable future, will not result in an increase in oil prices. According to most forecasts, the average oil prices are unlikely to substantially surpass $30 per barrel. The last time such low prices were observed had been in 2003-2004 ($29-38 per barrel of Brent respectively).

That said, companies are likely to switch to Plan B, which has been in their arsenal since the 2008 crisis, the paper quotes Managing Director of Advance Capital Karen Dashyan as saying. "To begin with, all major investment in geological exploration will be put on hold. Major projects involving the construction of pipelines and infrastructure for new fields are likely to be frozen. Upgrading refineries and large-scale logistics projects will be frozen as well with a high degree of probability," he stressed.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Summit of world powers proposed amid emergency

Read also
UN Security Council to discuss coronavirus pandemic for first time, says source

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s idea to hold a summit of five permanent members of the UN Security Council was put forward at a time when contradictions between these powers manifested themselves and continued to deepen, Senior Research Fellow at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Far Eastern Studies Vasily Kashin wrote in his article in Nezavisimaya Gazeta.

Moreover, the initiative was put forward against the backdrop of the start of the new global economic and humanitarian crisis, he noted. "The economic imbalances, which have been piling up for years, the coronavirus pandemic and the US-Russian-Saudi oil price war came together triggering the collapse, which, according to many forecasts, could exceed the scale of the 2008-2009 crisis. What’s more, the threat of new pandemics can become a permanent factor affecting national policies and consumption patterns and provoking a wave of de-globalization and a painful restructuring of a number of large economies," the expert pointed out.

According to Kashin, 2020 will be an important milestone drawing a line under the old world established in the late 1980s after the Cold War. "A new world will be born in epidemics, economic crises and wars. Cooperation between great powers is required to control the scale of these disasters," he added.

Referring to Russia-US relations, he stressed that arms control issues would top the agenda during the summit, adding that the survival of the arms control systems was in question.

"The Americans overestimate Russia’s interest in the agreement. Russia has been preparing for the potential collapse of the arms control system for a long time, investing in improving its nuclear triad and its control systems," he stressed.

The expert also highlighted the need for countries to have realistic expectations from the upcoming summit. "Given the pre-crisis start of 2020, much more can happen in the world by the time of the summit, which is expected to be held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in September," Kashin concluded.

 

Izvestia: Iran offers US assistance in combating coronavirus

Read also
Iran welcomes Russian initiative to create ‘green corridor’ instead of sanctions

Tehran has offered Washington assistance in the fight against COVID-19, since protection from the infection is the task of the entire global community, which is above political disagreements, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told Izvestia.

"In fact, the fight against the spread of the coronavirus and curbing the disease is for the protection of the entire human community. Given the fact that the virus knows no boundaries, all countries need to pool efforts to counter it. The Islamic Republic, even in relation to the United States, which is apparently hostile to us and imposed cruel, illegal and inhuman sanctions against us, expressed its willingness to provide its people with assistance in the fight against coronavirus," the ambassador stressed.

He also noted that Iran was ready to start supplying test systems to other countries, specifically, Palestine, Yemen and Syria. "In Iran, we have used all the capabilities of our research centers, in particular, science-based companies to produce the means to counter the coronavirus and have achieved some success," he explained.

When asked to comment on Tehran’s stance on the US-Israeli Middle East plan known as "the deal of the century," the envoy described it as "a stillborn plan." "It has no chances of being a success, since it takes into account the interests of one side only and does not take into account the interests of the Palestinian people. <…> The Americans put forward their pro-Israeli plan without assessing the real situation, and this is a big mistake," he stressed.

Referring to the construction of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, the ambassador noted that the implementation of the project continued in accordance with the agreement. "The moratorium on US sanctions regarding Iran’s peaceful activities has been extended. However, if the sanctions are imposed, the continuation of the construction will fully depend on [Russia’s State Nuclear Energy Corporation] Rosatom," he said.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: COVID-19 deals blow to China’s global ambitions

Read also
Over 150 countries, organizations to participate in One Belt One Road initiative

The coronavirus pandemic threatens to trigger a series of economic crises in those countries, which have received assistance from China as part of the One Belt One Road initiative, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes citing data provided by the US International Institute for Strategic Studies. Trotted out by Chinese President Xi Jinping, it has become a key element of an ambitious plan to turn China into a global leader.

Meanwhile, the countries involved in the project are the most vulnerable to the coronavirus-related economic challenges. Many of them have a high level of external debt. In order to maintain a balance in their finances and keep their currencies stable, they need to ensure a constant influx of export earnings, foreign direct investment and foreign loans. Now they also have to increase borrowing to support their healthcare systems.

China will have to respond to the debt crises. According to the report’s authors, borrowers could seek debt restructuring on a multilateral basis, putting China in the same position as Western creditors, which means the conditions, on which the money was given, should be transparent. This option is not acceptable for Beijing. However, if the issue at hand is bilateral agreements, China’s approach is likely to be more flexible. If some debts are forgiven, Beijing will act as a benevolent partner of poor countries, strengthening its influence in the third world. However, given the current circumstances, that approach could deal a blow to the Chinese Communist Party’s prestige domestically.

Andrei Karneev, who heads the School of Asian Studies at the Higher School of Economics, stressed to the paper that a huge amount of money and political resources had been poured into the initiative. "This being so, it would be logical to refrain from drastic steps. The most important thing to do is to rescue the project itself. On the other hand, it is not necessary to request payment. After all, there were examples when some sort of transport infrastructure, ports and mineral deposits were offered to China," he said.

 

Izvestia: Moscow imposes tougher restrictions amid worsening coronavirus situation

Read also
Pass system in Moscow and Moscow Region to go live from April 15

Starting Wednesday, people will only be able to travel around Moscow and the Moscow Region only after acquiring a digital pass, Izvestia writes. The reason for the tougher measures is a substantial increase in the number of people who have contracted the novel coronavirus. According to experts, that was, to a certain extent, the result of some people’s carelessness who continued to actively visit public places. Therefore, the newly-imposed restrictive measures are vital.

In general, the authorities’ actions are aimed at preventing morbidity, prominent Russian attorney Anatoly Kucherena told the paper.

"The task of the police now is to explain to people how formidable the danger is. If a person believes that he or she was fined unreasonably, the decisions on the fine can be appealed. The most important thing is to refrain from actions aimed at resisting the police. It is essential to explain to police officers that there were good reasons for going outside," he explained.

Meanwhile, health professions are certain that tough restrictive measures in Moscow and the Moscow Region are absolutely necessary.

The growth of the number of coronavirus cases cannot be avoided in the near future, said experts interviewed by Izvestia. The situation could deteriorate within the next two weeks because of the irresponsible behavior by some people, stressed Chief Physician of the Lider Meditsiny medical center Yevgeny Timakov.

"The two next weeks will show the true effectiveness of the quarantine measures. It will be clear whether it is worth toughening them further. The increase in the number of cases, which we see now is far from the limit yet," Ivan Konovalov, associate professor of the Department of Infectious Diseases, warned.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: What’s after the OPEC+ deal and Easter prisoner swap awaits Donbass, Kiev
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, April 10
Read more
Growth in Covid cases in Moscow stem from people’s careless behavior - WHO
World Health Organization Representative in Russia Melita Vujnovic also said that the growth might be explained by the fact that people often delay to call a doctor
Read more
Russian scientists find Novovoronezh Nuclear Power Plant suitable for unique experiment
Research into neutrino properties is of high interest for fundamental physics, as it will provide insight into the design of the Universe
Read more
Pass system in Moscow and Moscow Region to go live from April 15
Passes will be required for everyone traveling by any kind of transport
Read more
Kremlin considers OPEC+ deal to be accomplished
Russian President Vladimir Putin positively assesses agreements on oil in the OPEC+ format, according to the spokesman
Read more
Kremlin prefers Soviet Marshal Konev monument to be restored in Czech Republic or Russia
The monument to Marshal Konev was taken down from its pedestal by the decision of municipal authorities of the Prague-6 district, as they say, to be showcased in the ‘Museum of the 20th century’, which is still to be built
Read more
This week in photos: Food lines in the US, Paris on lockdown and an empty Red Square
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Read more
Coronavirus cases in Russia rise by 2,558 in 24 hours
The number of cases has reached 18,328
Read more
Press review: Berlin nixes Russia’s space arms control and China’s Pacific muscle vexes US
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, April 7
Read more
Russian President’s health is excellent, says Kremlin Spokesman
Most staffers of the presidential administration regularly pass coronavirus tests, Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
About 20 Russian Baltic Fleet ships wrap up anti-submarine and air defense drills
During the drills, the warships’ crews fired artillery guns against air, sea and coastal targets of various complexity
Read more
First batch of upgraded T-90M ‘Proryv’ tanks delivered to Russian troops
It has received a principally new turret and a more powerful engine
Read more
Eight more coronavirus patients die in Moscow — crisis center
As of April 10, a total of 11,917 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia
Read more
Coronavirus case tally in Russia surpasses 15,700
A total of 1,045 people have been discharged to date. The total death toll has hit 130
Read more
Over 330 medical workers in Ukraine have coronavirus — ministry
The death toll from coronavirus-associated illnesses reached 69 in Ukraine, while 61 people recovered
Read more
Security chief notes persisting threat of terrorists’ relocation to Russia from Syria
Terrorists are actively using the Internet for their recruitment activity, the secretary of Russia’s Security Council pointed out
Read more
OPEC+ to continue talks on unfinished deal on Sunday evening
Sunday’s meeting will be co-chaired by the energy ministers of Russia and Saudi Arabia
Read more
OPEC+ agree to cut daily production by 9.7 mln barrels
The previous OPEC+ online meeting on April 9 yielded only an agreement in principle to cut daily production by ten million barrels
Read more
Plans to seize territories of other planets harm international cooperation, says Roscosmos
US President Donald Trump signed an executive decree on Monday to support commercial exploitation of resources on the moon and other celestial bodies, directing the US administration to resist any attempt to view outer space as the public domain of mankind
Read more
System of coronavirus lockdown passes to be imposed in Moscow next week, says mayor
Contracting for any procurements, except urgently needed, is temporarily suspended in Moscow
Read more
Russia unlikely to lift coronavirus restrictions by May 9 - deputy PM
According to Tatyana Golikova, Russia could end its restrictions over the coronavirus by this summer provided that citizens fully complied with the measures of social distancing and self-isolation
Read more
Brent crude oil price up 4.4% to $32.85 per barrel on London's ICE
WTI futures are up by 6.8% to $24.31 per barrel
Read more
Russian researchers fully decode COVID-19 genome
The material was taken from a COVID-19 patient
Read more
Russia hopes consensus will be formalized following OPEC+ talks, says Kremlin
The document itself is very positive, noted Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov
Read more
Over 22,00 coronavirus cases confirmed in Canada — health ministry
Most coroanvirus cases were reported in the provinces of Quebes (11,677), Ontario (6,237) and Alberta (1,500)
Read more
Timeframe of new agreement on oil output may be reconsidered — Novak
The OPEC+ nations early on Friday agreed to cut oil production by ten million barrels a day in May-June
Read more
New case of Ebola fever documented in DR Congo, says WHO chief
This means the government of DRC will not be able to declare an end to the Ebola outbreak on Monday
Read more
Global economy to face price chaos without deal to cut oil output - Kremlin
Russia is not the only country concerned over oil prices, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Five countries send proposals to make KazSat-2R satellite to Kazakhstan
The planned budget for design, development and ground tests of the spacecraft amounted to $91.6 mln
Read more
Death toll from coronavirus in Brazil surpasses 1,000 — health ministry
Most coronavirus cases (59%) are concentrated in the south-east of the country, in Sao Paolo (over 8,200 cases and 540 fatalities) and Rio de Janeiro (around 2,500 cases and 147 fatalities)
Read more
Oil price after OPEC+ deal to stay within $30-40 per barrel - Lukoil vice-president
Leonid Fedun admitted that the deal with OPEC had negative aspects too
Read more
Russia to spend $1.3 bln to construct two helicopter carriers — source
Construction contract is slated for signing in late April
Read more
Russian agency rolls out test system that detects coronavirus in 15 to 20 minutes
Russia’s Federal Biomedical Agency can produce more than 50 chips per days
Read more
Russia’s state arms seller to supply assault boats to Sub-Saharan Africa
This is the first contract for the supply of Russian-made final naval products to Sub-Saharan Africa over the past 20 years
Read more
Coronavirus cases in Russia surpass 13,500
As many as 1,045 people have recovered
Read more
Over 37,000 Russians staying abroad apply for material assistance
Allowances to 6,088 of them have already been approved
Read more
Firefighters battle blaze around Chernobyl’s defunct nuclear plant
More than 250 people and nearly 70 units of equipment are working to put out the fire
Read more
Putin discusses cutting oil output with Saudi Arabia's crown prince
The Kremlin press service said that the sides also agreed to continue Russian-Saudi contacts on this issue
Read more
Global actors may use coronavirus to reshape world without war — Belarus’ president
Lukashenko recalled the UN proposal to print 10% of global GDP worth of money to fight the economic ramifications of the coronavirus
Read more
Convention to warn about new diseases expected to appear
International legislation turned out not to be ready to put an obstacle to coronavirus, said plenipotentiary representative of the Russian government in Constitutional and Supreme Courts Mikhail Barshchevsky
Read more
Base of one of Russian anti-Covid vaccine is already in use, says sanitary watchdog chief
As of April 10, a total of 11,917 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia
Read more
Russian aid delivery to Republika Srpska complete
According to Milorad Dodik, Serb member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, another, fourth, plane will arrive in Republika Srpska with aid from Russia
Read more
Italy’s Piedmont region asks Russia for assistance in struggle against pandemic
Piedmont is Italy’s third region as to the spread of the epidemic and the number of fatalities
Read more
Kalashnikov gunmaker delivers latest AK-12 assault rifles to troops ahead of schedule
The company CEO informed that the 2021 production has been rolled out
Read more
Germany’s coronavirus recoveries exceed case tally for the first time
Some 57,606 people are undergoing treatment for coronavirus, with 60,200 recoveries
Read more
China sends medical experts to Russia to fight coronavirus — foreign ministry
Spokesman for Chinese Foreign Ministry Lijian Zhao said that medical professionals departed for Russia on April 11
Read more
Advanced nuclear-powered sub Knyaz Vladimir to be delivered to Russian Navy by late June
Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu confirmed at the ministry’s conference call on March 3 that the delivery of the Knyaz Vladimir was planned for this year
Read more
Putin lacks real-life communication - Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov also noted that Russian President works more intensively
Read more
Coronavirus most active at about 4 degrees Celsius, scientists say
At 70 degrees the virus dies within five minutes
Read more
Russia assists in delivery of coronavirus drug to Nicaragua from Cuba
The Interferon Alpha-2B was delivered to Nicaragua from Cuba, in cooperation with the Mechnikov Latin American Institute of Biotechnology, a joint Russian-Nicaraguan producer of immune-biological drugs
Read more
China publishes coronavirus patients autopsy results, says infection sources determined
The report notes that the coronavirus was found in the human excretory system
Read more