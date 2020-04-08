Iran welcomes Russian initiative to create ‘green corridor’ instead of sanctions

TASS, April 8. Iran has welcomed the initiative put forward by Russia to create a ‘green corridor’ to replace economic sanctions imposed on certain states, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Wednesday via Twitter in Russian.

Iran welcomes the Russian idea to "create a green corridor instead of economic war and sanctions," he stressed. The minister noted, "various countries shut down their geographical borders to curb coronavirus spread but open them to provide assistance."

Zarif believes that the US is not following internationally accepted norms and rules in this regard. According to the top diplomat, US President "Donald Trump still resists demands of the international community to lift anti-Iranian sanctions to counter the coronavirus infection."

"Coronavirus might spread to Iran’s neighboring countries," he warned.