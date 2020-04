MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. OPEC+ nations have agreed to cut daily oil production by 9.7 million barrels, instead of the anticipated ten billion, two sources close to today’s extraordinary meeting told TASS on Sunday.

"Yes, they have agreed on cuts of 9.7 million barrels a day," the source said.

It means that Mexico will decrease production by 100,000 barrels a day in May-June instead of 400,000 it was supposed to do under the deal.

The meeting has not yet ended.