Foreign Ministry Holds Briefing on Russia–Africa Summit

Moscow, July 29. A briefing has been held in Moscow for representatives of the African diplomatic corps who are accredited in Moscow concerning preparations for and the staging of the Russia–Africa Summit. The briefing was attended by ambassadors of African states, top officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and representatives of the Roscongress Foundation. Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mikhail Bogdanov, the Russian president’s special envoy for Middle Eastern and African countries, opened the briefing with welcoming remarks. In his speech, he stressed that 2019 would be a momentous year for Russian-African relations since it would see the first full-format Summit and Economic Forum, on the sidelines of which a number of bilateral and multilateral agreements are expected to be signed.

"For further quality advance of Russia–Africa collaboration, a powerful impetus is required, so the Summit is of obvious importance and relevance. This is a landmark event called on to provide a new platform for developing the entire complex of Russian–African links and make a crucial contribution to forming the future architecture or relations with the states of Africa and leading regional organisations", - Mikhail Bogdanov noted.

During the meeting, the programme of impending events in Sochi was presented and organisational aspects of participation by the African delegations discussed.

"The Russia–Africa Summit is of crowning significance following a series of events dedicated to developing our relations. In June this year, we had the honour to take part in a field session of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Afreximbank, part of which consisted of the Economic Conference with a rich business programme. In October, as part of the Summit Sochi will host the Russia–Africa Economic Forum. This Forum will be a major and vital step in creating the most favourable conditions for promoting trade and economic relations with the countries of Africa and will make it possible to diversify the forms and spheres of Russian–African cooperation", - stressed Anton Kobyakov, Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation, Executive Secretary of the Organizing Committee.

The Russia–Africa Summit will take place on 24 October in Sochi and will be co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who currently serves as chairman of the African Union. This is the first event of this level in the history of Russian-African relations to which the heads of all states of the African continent have been invited along with the leaders of major sub-regional associations and organizations. The Roscongress Foundation is organizing the Summit and other Russia–Africa format events.

The Russia–Africa Economic Forum will be held on 23–24 October 2019 on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi.

An exhibition of Russian–African partners and exhibitors will be organized as part of the Forum. The Russia–Africa Economic Forum exhibition will serve as a key platform for demonstrating achievements and potential opportunities in economics, science, ecology, and culture. The exhibitors will present landmark projects and advanced technologies in the mining and chemical industries, engineering, energy, agriculture, transport, healthcare, and the military-industrial complex as well as other promising areas in which Russia and African countries can develop investment and export potential.

