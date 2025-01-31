Russia continues working to free hostages Trufanov, Kharkin from Gaza — envoy

TEL AVIV, January 31. /TASS/. Russia has never stopped working to free Russian citizen Alexander Trufanov and Donbass native Maxim Kharkin from captivity in the Gaza Strip, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov told TASS.

"As for the matter of the hostages taken by militants from the Hamas [radical Palestinian movement] in October of 2023 and who are still being held in Gaza, we have never stopped working to rescue Russian citizen Alexander Trufanov and Maxim Kharkin, who was born in Donbass and whose mother, brother and daughter have Russian citizenship. We are making every effort to free them from captivity," he said.

Commenting on the situation with Trufanov, the ambassador said that "there is an understanding that he must be released during the first so-called phase of the exchange of captives between Hamas and Israel." "As for Kharkin, we are taking extra measures and are very hopeful that, being in contact with the Israeli side and with Hamas’ representatives, we will also be able to rescue him," the diplomat added.

According to the envoy, the Russian Embassy in Tel Aviv "is in constant communication with the parents and relatives of both Alexander Trufanov and Maxim Kharkin." "We assure them that we are doing everything in our power to free them," he said.

Viktorov reiterated that "thanks to efforts by the Russian side, Russian diplomats, servicemen, and embassy leadership in the region, the release of three Russian citizens" from Gaza was achieved in November of 2023. "Several Israelis - also with our participation - were released," he continued. The diplomat noted that this is "an important humanitarian gesture" by Russia, which is "well received both by the relatives of those released and here in Israel, by the Israeli public.".