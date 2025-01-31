Ukraine’s military fires over 50 munitions on Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, January 31. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked seven districts of Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with 52 munitions and 23 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"In the Graivoronsky municipal district, 24 munitions were fired in five bombardments and one drone was launched in an attack on the settlement of Gorkovsky, the villages of Bezymeno, Novostroyevka-Pervaya and Novostroyevka-Vtoraya. A drone dropped an explosive on the village of Novostroyevka-Pervaya, damaging a car," the governor said.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian military attacked the Shebekinsky district by 10 munitions and seven UAVs, damaging 11 private homes, two cars and an electricity transmission line. Emergency services will start recovery work in the town of Shebekino after approval from Russia’s Defense Ministry. The Volokonovsky district came under an attack by 17 munitions and two Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged a private home and a car, he specified.

The Ukrainian military fired one munition and launched six drones on the Valuisky district, damaging a house, a car, a truck and a commercial facility. In the Belgorodsky district, three Ukrainian drones attacked three localities, damaging a social facility in the settlement of Malinovka, the governor said.

Air defenses shot down four Ukrainian UAVs over the Veidelevsky and Gubkinsky districts, with no casualties or damage reported, he said.