Protests in Serbia will not cause anti-Russian sentiment — analyst

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Protests in Serbia and Prime Minister Milos Vucevic's subsequent resignation will not cause anti-Russian sentiments in the country, said Nikolay Topornin, director of the Center for European Information.

"Even in the Serbian opposition, everyone understands very well that people feel very friendly toward Russia, so there is no anti-Russian rhetoric even in the opposition," he told TASS.

According to the analyst, it is important for Serbia to maintain good and constructive relations with Russia in the field of energy supplies because the country is dependent on it.

"Therefore, the policy of constructive relations with Russia will continue under any political leader in Serbia," Topornin said.

Both the government and the opposition in Serbia stand for a balanced policy, he said.

"They do not want to join NATO. They say that they want to join the European Union because from the economic point of view it is simply necessary, but they want to maintain relations with Russia as a good old friend. This friendship has been tested for decades. In all difficult times Russians stood together with Serbs," the analyst said. "I do not see that the opposition can change this situation. Especially since such voices are practically unheard there."

Outlook for the protests

According to Topornin, the situation in Serbia now depends on what decisions President Aleksandar Vucic will make.

"The opposition, which is behind these protests of young people, is, of course, in favor of holding early parliamentary elections, but there were elections not so long ago, so they are unlikely to be able to seriously change the political picture," the analyst said. "Therefore, much depends on how Vucic will react to this situation, how decisive his actions will be and how much they will satisfy the youth."

The expert mentioned that protests in Serbia broke out after the collapse of the roof of the railway station in the country’s second-largest city of Novi Sad.

"Of course, all this provoked indignation, because even before that they were talking about high corruption, that the money didn’t go for repairs, but sideways, into the pockets of officials," he said.

If the government in Serbia, according to Topornin, "reacts in the right way, tries to restore order, punish those responsible for this tragedy, then it will alleviate the situation."

"I think that everything is in Vucic's hands. He has all the necessary capabilities to settle this conflict," he said. "And also to control external influence so that it does not go too far ‘beyond the bounds of decency.’"

"However, if they simply replace one political figure with another, the protests could continue," Topornin went on to say.