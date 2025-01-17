Putin hails Russia-Iran talks on international agenda as highly important

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Discussions between Russia and Iran on international issues are important both globally and in the Middle East, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, at the Kremlin.

"Obviously, our consultations on the international agenda are highly important, both globally and, of course, regionally," the Russian leader said.

Putin passed along his greetings to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying: "We are aware that all the work on the Russian-Iranian track is under his personal control, and we are thankful to him for that.".