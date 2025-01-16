Russia’s Lavrov, his Kyrgyz counterpart to hold talks in Moscow on January 22 — diplomat

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with Jeenbek Kulubayev, his Kyrgyz counterpart, in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced.

"On January 22, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with the foreign minister of the Kyrgyz Republic as part of an official visit," she said.

Zakharova noted that the discussions will cover key aspects of bilateral cooperation in areas such as politics, trade, economics, culture, and humanitarian efforts. "They will also exchange views on Eurasian integration, regional and global security, and coordinate actions on international platforms," she stated. Special emphasis will be placed on collaboration within the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization), considering Kyrgyzstan’s current presidency, Zakharova added.

"A cooperation program for 2025-2027 between the Russian and Kyrgyz foreign ministries is expected to be signed," she highlighted. Zakharova expressed confidence that the visit will strengthen the Russian-Kyrgyz strategic partnership and alliance.