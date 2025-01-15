Russia’s Lavrov, his Saudi counterpart express support for dialogue on Syria

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the situation in Syria in a phone conversation with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, on Wednesday.

The two top diplomats "exchanged opinions on a number of pressing issues on the regional agenda, as they focused on developments in Syria," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. According to it, Lavrov and Al Saud spoke in favor of establishing inclusive dialogue on Syria that would involve all political forces, ethnic groups, and confessions as well as foreign players who push for maintaining Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity.

The two foreign ministers also discussed some practical steps toward bolstering the traditionally friendly relationship between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

In late November, Syria’s armed opposition launched a large-scale offensive against government forces. On December 8, they entered Damascus. Bashar Assad resigned as Syria’s president and left the country. On December 10, Mohammed al-Bashir, who had led the so-called Syrian Salvation Government in the Idlib Province, announced his appointment as head of Syria’s interim government until March 1, 2025.