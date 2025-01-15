Ukraine fires over 90 munitions at Russia’s Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, January 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have launched 91 projectiles and 36 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) targeting nine districts of the Belgorod Region in the past 24 hours, injuring four people, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the region’s governor, reported on his Telegram channel.

"In the Borisovsky district, a drone dropped three explosive devices in the village of Baitsury. One civilian was injured. <…> A woman, injured in a drone attack in the settlement of Beryozovka on January 12, sought medical treatment. Following the medical care she received, she will continue her recovery as an outpatient," he wrote, adding that a private house, an outbuilding, and a Gazelle vehicle were damaged.

According to the governor, eight munitions and 13 UAVs targeted the Belgorod district, with a woman injured in a drone attack. A private residence, an outbuilding, and a mechanical room in an apartment building were damaged.

A total of 15 shells and six drones struck the Shebekino district. One man was injured, three private houses, a garage, and a passenger car were damaged in the shelling of the city of Shebekino. Ukraine targeted the Grayvoronsky district with 32 munitions and one UAV.

In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, six settlements were hit by 13 projectiles and nine drones. Three homes and a commercial facility sustained damage. The Volokonovsky district was attacked with 23 munitions and three UAVs. A residential property, an outbuilding, and a passenger car were damaged.

Air defenses in the Veydelevsky, Valuysky, and Yakovlevsky districts intercepted three drones, with no injuries or damages reported.