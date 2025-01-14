Russia ready for dialogue amid absence of contacts with US — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. While there have been no contacts with the incoming administration of Donald Trump since the US presidential election, Russia remains prepared for dialogue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters at the State Duma.

According to him, "Whoever moves into the White House, it is only practical steps that matter."

"Russia is open to dialogue, as President [Vladimir] Putin has repeatedly stated. Since the US election and in the lead-up to the inauguration of President-elect Trump, coming next week, we have not held contacts with his future team. But there is readiness for such dialogue, including on the most pressing issues," the senior Russian diplomat said.

Russia will make conclusions based on Washington’s practical steps, Ryabkov reiterated. "We are not inclined to make baseless forecasts. We will judge by action, for the Americans cannot be trusted," he concluded.