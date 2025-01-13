Changes in US rhetoric can be assessed after Trump's inauguration — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. It will be possible to speculate about changes in the US rhetoric regarding the conflict in Ukraine only after the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump and the appointment of his cabinet, the Russian leader's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told the media, while commenting on statements by Trump's future national security adviser Mike Waltz, who admitted that Ukraine would be unlikely to regain the territories under Russian control.

"We have seen this, of course. We are monitoring all these interviews in the most thorough way, but nevertheless it will be possible to speculate about whether this is evidence of a change in rhetoric in a week’s time (after Trump's inauguration on January 20 - TASS) and after the official appointments have been made. For now we see only the US president-elect and his potential team," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov emphasized that "for now all these people have not yet been appointed to their positions."

"In the next seven days, [Joe] Biden and his men will remain at the helm. We do not see any change in the rhetoric of this outgoing team," Peskov added.