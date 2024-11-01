Lavrov, North Korean foreign minister wrap up talks that lasted more than 3 hours

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov wrapped up talks with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui that lasted more than three hours, according to a TASS reporter.

The meeting was held at the Russian Foreign Ministry's Reception House.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news conference that Choe Son Hui is paying a visit in accordance with an agreement that was reached during the Russian-Korean summit in Pyongyang in June.

Earlier Lavrov and his North Korean counterpart unveiled a memorial plaque at the Yaroslavsky railway station dedicated to Kim Il Sung's 1949 visit to the USSR.