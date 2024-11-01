Kremlin backs attempts by Russian organizations to challenge sanctions in foreign courts

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The Kremlin supports any attempts by Russian organizations and mass media to defend their rights in courts of law, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, while commenting on a lawsuit to be filed by the ANO Dialog against the Federal Bureau of Investigation in a US court for spreading fakes.

"Of course, we support any attempts to defend our rights in court. Those of our organizations and the media, both government-run and nongovernmental ones, which do this, of course, are encouraged to do so. One’s rights should be defended by all legal means," Peskov said in reply to a TASS question.

Earlier, the US Department of Justice refused to comment on this issue to TASS.

ANO Dialog CEO Vladimir Tabak told the media on October 31 that his organization would sue the FBI in the state of Pennsylvania for spreading fakes. The date when the lawsuit is to be filed will be determined in the near future. The FBI, the US Department of Justice and Department of Finance on September 4, 2024 accused ANO Dialog of spreading fakes, as follows from a testimony by an FBI agent.

The US imposed restrictions against ANO Dialog, founded in 2019 by the Moscow government, and its CEO for alleged disinformation measures.