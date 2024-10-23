Russia, Venezuela need to establish financial ties with focus on national currencies

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. Russia and Venezuela need to establish mutual ties in financial and banking spheres with the focus on payments in national currencies, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro.

"It is critical to establish mutual ties in financial and banking areas, relying on payments in national currencies," Putin said.

Venezuela is one of long-term and reliable partners of Russia in Latin America and globally, the Russian leader said. "Relations of strategic partnership between our countries continue to become stronger," he added.