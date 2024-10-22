Moscow-Beijing cooperation stabilizes global environment — Putin

KAZAN, October 22. /TASS/. Russia-China cooperation plays a stabilizing role in global affairs, and both countries will continue to strengthen this partnership, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

"Russian-Chinese cooperation in world affairs serves as one of the main stabilizing factors on the global stage," Putin stated. "We intend to further enhance coordination on all multilateral platforms to ensure global security and a just world order," he added.

Putin also noted the "traditionally high level of Sino-Russian cooperation within BRICS," highlighting that the authority and influence of the organization have grown over the years. "We intend to further strengthen this organization, and during our chairmanship, we have done everything within our power to achieve that," the Russian leader continued.

"Following our dinner conversation, we are meeting with leaders of the BRICS member states," the Russian president announced. "For the first time it will be held in a new, expanded composition," he emphasized.

The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan on October 22-24. The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, became its full-fledged members. The Kazan summit will be the first to be attended by the new members of the association. Representatives of over 30 countries are expected to take part.