Plenary session of this year’s Valdai Conference to be held on November 7 in Sochi

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The plenary session of the 21st Annual Meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club will be held on November 7 in Sochi, according to a program published on the event's website.

Russian President Vladimir Putin traditionally participates in the Valdai Discussion Club's annual meetings: he delivers a speech at the plenary session and then responds to questions. Typically, it involves a rich discussion on the entire international agenda. The Kremlin press service has not yet confirmed if the Russian leader will attend this year's event.

The plenary session, titled 'Security for Each and Every one. Together into a New World,' will be broadcast live in both Russian and English.

On the morning of November 7, there will be an open discussion of the results of the Valdai Conference.

From the Middle East to the US elections

The forum will last from November 4 to 7. The program features nearly two dozen events. On November 4, attendees will participate in the opening ceremony and the presentation of the Valdai Discussion Club’s Annual Report. Four sessions are scheduled for the first day: 'Conflict or Agreement? What Will Most Likely Resolve Differences in the Post-Globalization Era?'; 'Eurasian Security: New Principles, New Opportunities'; 'Understanding Civilization in the 21st Century: Symphony Instead of Collision'; 'A Formula of War and an Equation of Peace: A Fair Solution to the Ukrainian Crisis Amid General Changes.'

On November 5, there will be four sessions as well: 'Is There a World Majority? What Unites Countries Outside the "Collective West?'; 'Fire in the Middle East and Prospects for World Peace'; 'Society of Equal Opportunities: What Does This Mean in the 21st Century?'; 'Artificial Intelligence - A Revolution or a Fashion Trend?' An hour-and-a-half meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is planned for the second day of the conference.

On November 6, the sessions on habitat and the role of information in the "Era of Global Shifts" will take place. Meetings are planned with Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Maxim Oreshkin. In the evening, there will be a special session entitled 'US Elections: What Can the World Expect from America? Discussion of the preliminary results of the US presidential election.'

In fact, the plenary session scheduled for November 7 will be held immediately after the US elections, so its first results will be summarized on the sidelines of the Valdai Conference. In particular, the outcomes of a national vote, with the final winner to be determined only after the electoral college.

On November 5, the United States will hold presidential elections. The Republican Party is represented by former US President Donald Trump, while the Democratic Party is led by US Vice President Kamala Harris.