Ukraine fires some 45 munitions at 9 districts in Russia’s Belgorod Region over past day

BELGOROD, October 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked 9 districts in the Belgorod Region by 45 munitions and 15 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over past day, three people were injured as a result of the attacks, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the region, reported on his Telegram channel.

"In the Shebekinsky district, 15 munitions in 5 shelling rounds and three UAVs were fired at the city of Shebekino, villages of Novaya Tavolzhanka, Sereda and Terezovka, as well as rural locality Maryino. Three civilians were injured over the past day. <…> 16 private houses, 10 cars, a GAZelle, an administrative building, an industrial production facility and a power supply line were damaged," he wrote.

Eighteen munitions and four drones were fired at the territory of the Belgorodsky district. A commercial facility was destroyed, two production buildings were damaged. Seven drones were fired at a settlement in the Borisovsky district, no damage was reported.

Five UAVs and five munitions were fired at the Valuysky, Grayvoronsky, Krasnoyaruzhsky and Yakovlevsky districts, with no damage or casualties reported. Debris of a drone was found in the outskirts of the city of Novy Oskol, no damage or casualties were reported. "The settlements of Neznamovo and Peschanka in the Starooskolsky district were targeted with two drones, one of which was intercepted by an air defense system. A private house and a storage building were damaged," the governor added.