CIS leaders to sum up Russian presidency, outline plans for 2025

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Leaders of CIS countries will conclude results of the Russian presidency in the Commonwealth and outline plans for 2025, aide to the Russian President Yury Ushakov said at a briefing.

"All the main activities have already been implemented and the forthcoming meeting in the Kremlin tomorrow <…> will become the culmination of the whole our work as the presiding party," Ushakov said. "The Russian president will inform his counterparts about preliminary results of the Russian presidency," he noted. Moscow focused this year "on tasks of further deepening the comprehensive partnership within the framework of the Commonwealth, increasing efficiency of its activities and strengthening the role and the weight of CIS," the presidential aide said.

CIS leaders are expected "to conclude results of cooperation within the framework of the Commonwealth in this year and will determine main tasks for 2025," Ushakov noted. Furthermore, "current regional international problems and steps to increase the activity of the work of the organization, its executive entities and sectoral authorities" will be discussed, he added.