Russia pledges continued efforts to release hostages in Gaza — MFA

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russia will continue to work with all parties toward releasing hostages in the Gaza Strip, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following a meeting between Russian Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and the parents of Alexander Lobanov, a Russian hostage murdered in the Palestinian enclave.

The senior Russian diplomat "affirmed that comprehensive efforts to free people being held hostage in the Palestinian enclave with all parties involved will be continued," the ministry said.

During the meeting, which was also attended by Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Simone Halperin, "sincere condolences were offered to the family and friends of Alexander Lobanov on behalf of the leadership of the Russian Foreign Ministry," Russia’s diplomatic agency added.