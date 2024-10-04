US seeking to extend Ukrainian conflict to Moldova, Belarus — FSB chief

ASTANA, October 4. /TASS/. The US and its NATO allies, the UK in the first place, influence the CIS countries’ security in six directions, seeking to extend the fighting zone to Belarus and Moldova in particular, Director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of CIS Security and Intelligence Agencies in Astana.

"Hostile actions in the post-Soviet area include a targeted escalation of the conflict in Ukraine with the prospect of military contingents of NATO countries to be directly involved in it and the fighting zone to be extended to Moldova and Belarus," he said.

Moreover, this is demonstrated by "intentionally delayed peaceful settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia for creating a long-term instability factor in the South Caucasus, provocation of terrorist expansion to Central Asia from the Afghan direction, by the use of controlled international terrorist organizations for bringing militants to Russian territory in the flows of labor migrants," Bortnikov added.

Those hostile actions also take the form of sponsoring and coordinating the actions of various anti-constitutional forces in CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) republics, encouraging separatism, interethnic and interfaith hostility, as well as blocking trade, economic, cultural and historical ties inside the Commonwealth, he noted.