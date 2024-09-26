Changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine to strengthen world security — envoy to Vienna

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia's updated nuclear doctrine will help strengthen international security, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, has told TASS on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

"I reckon this can help strengthen international security," he said when asked whether changes to the nuclear doctrine might help ensure the safety of the Zaporozhye and Kursk nuclear power plants.

"At the Zaporozhye NPP, Ukrainian drones are still carrying out strikes in the vicinity of the plant. Yesterday and the day before yesterday there were strikes in Energodar. The situation is alarming," he said.

At the same time, Ulyanov drew attention to the positive changes that manifested themselves in the vote on the Western anti-Russian draft resolution of the IAEA General Conference on nuclear safety in Ukraine.

"That resolution was adopted for a second time. The voting trends are in our favor. The number of those voting for is decreasing, while the list of those voting against or abstaining (abstention on this issue is pretty close to a vote against), is growing noticeably. The work continues," Ulyanov concluded.

On September 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin convened a permanent meeting of the Security Council on nuclear deterrence and announced changes to be made to the nuclear doctrine.

The current version of the Russian nuclear doctrine was approved in June 2020. It replaced a similar document passed 10 years earlier.

