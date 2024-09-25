Lavrov meets with Slovak minister of foreign and European affairs

UNITED NATIONS, September 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic Juraj Blanar on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

It was the top Russian diplomat’s last bilateral meeting of the first day of his work at the UN.

The talks were closed for the media.

On Wednesday, Lavrov met with his counterparts from China, Malta, India, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Hungary. He also met with the secretary-general of the Arab League and the Cardinal Secretary of State of the Holy See.