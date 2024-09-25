Russian foreign minister begins meeting with Venezuelan counterpart

UNITED NATIONS, September 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov continued a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly by holding talks with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto.

Prior to the talks, Lavrov asked his colleague about his arrival and work at the UN. The top Venezuelan diplomat respondent by saying that his "agenda is very busy."

Prior to that, Lavrov met with his counterparts from China, Malta, India, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as with the secretary-general of the Arab League and the Cardinal Secretary of State of the Holy See.