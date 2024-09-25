Russia expands category of states subjected to nuclear deterrence — Putin

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The proposed updated Russian nuclear doctrine expands the list of states and military unions subject to nuclear deterrence, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The draft document expands the category of states and military unions subject to nuclear deterrence. It updates the list of military threats that require nuclear deterrence measures for their neutralization," Putin said during the Russian Security Council meeting on nuclear deterrence.

The head of state noted that the modern military and political situation is changing rapidly, and Russia must take it into consideration, including the emergence of new sources of military threats and risks for Russia and its allies.

"It is important to predict the development of the situation and to adapt the strategic planning document in accordance with the current reality," the president added.