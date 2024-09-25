Russia strengthening foreign trade ties despite difficulties — Putin

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russia expands trade ties with predictable and reliable foreign partners despite difficulties, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the State Council Presidium on export development.

"Russia is an active participant of international trade. Despite unbiased difficulties that Russian business is facing now, we expand foreign business ties, extend their geography, strengthen cooperation with predictable, reliable partners, which, same as Russia, understand their national interests, appreciate mutually beneficial trade, production, cooperation ties," he said.

Real markets of the future are being formed in the world, Putin said, adding that Russia needs to take advantage of export opportunities.

"Real markets of the future are being formed, based on strong strategic partnerships, principles of combining economic potentials and mutual enhancement of growth," he said.