Russia, Pakistan sign memorandum of understanding in trade, other areas

ISLAMABAD, September 19. /TASS/. Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexey Overchuk and First Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar have signed a memorandum of understanding in the area of trade, technologies and a number of other areas at a meeting in Islamabad.

"The government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the government of the Russian Federation intend to strengthen bilateral ties through expansion of cooperation in various areas of interest. In particular, the present memorandum of understanding stipulates strengthening of bilateral cooperation in the area of trade, coherence, agriculture, education, science and technologies," according to the memorandum.

The sides confirm the strive for expansion of bilateral trade, strengthening of ties and cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. For this purpose, the sides agree on using all resources they have and the existing structural mechanisms.

The signing ceremony was attended by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.