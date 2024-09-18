Russia looks forward to further expand multifaceted cooperation with Chile — MFA

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russia is open to strengthening and further expanding of multifaceted cooperation with Chile for the benefit of the two countries, a letter on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website reads.

The ministry posted the congratulatory letter on the occasion of Chilean Independence Day. "We congratulate the Chilean people on their national holiday. We wish them peace, well-being and prosperity," the text of the congratulatory letter reads. "Moscow is confident in the inviolability of friendship ties and sympathy that bring our peoples together. We are open to strengthening and expanding multifaceted cooperation for the benefit of our countries."

On September 18, the country celebrates its national holiday - Chilean Independence Day. On this day in 1810, the First Government Junta of Chile was established in Santiago. This event marked the beginning of the Chilean patriots’ struggle against colonial oppression and contributed to the rise of the liberation movement throughout Latin America.