Russian envoy to Israel discusses situation in Middle East with UNTSO head

TEL AVIV, September 3. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov had a meeting with UN Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO) head Patrick Gauchat, the Russian Embassy press office announced.

According to the press office, the sides discussed a "wide array of issues regarding the situation in the Middle Eastern region."

In particular, Gauchat "shared his assessment of the emerging situation within the framework of the mission’s mandate, informed about the current activities of UN peacekeepers within the context of the ongoing standoff in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict area," the embassy said.

In turn, Viktorov "reaffirmed Russia’s unwavering position as a permanent Security Council member in favor of ensuring peace and stability in the Middle East." The envoy "underscored the special role of UN peacekeeping missions in the achievement of this goal" and "emphasized the importance of consolidation of efforts of regional countries and bona fide international actors in the interest of establishment of conditions for opening of political perspectives for the Middle East peace process upon the universally recognized international legal basis," the press office noted.

UNTSO is the first UN peacekeeping mission in history, established for supervision of compliance with agreements on a ceasefire in Palestine in accordance with the May 29, 1948, UN Security Council Resolution 50. Military observers from this body are present in southern Lebanon and the Golan Heights, in Beirut, Damascus and in Jerusalem.