Russia’s Emergencies Ministry eliminates air bomb, M77 cluster munitions in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Ordnance technicians from the Russian Emergencies Ministry have discovered and eliminated one aerial bomb and two M77 cluster munitions in the borderline Kursk Region over 24 hours, the agency’s press service told TASS.

"Over the past 24 hours, ordnance units from Russia's Emergencies Ministry have been engaged three times in locating and disarming explosive objects in one municipal district. One aerial bomb and two M77 cluster munitions have been discovered and destroyed," the press service said.

Overall, minesweepers from the Russian Emergencies Ministry have eliminated over 308 explosive objects and inspected more than 23 hectares of populated areas and various facilities.

The ministry added that radiation and chemical monitoring measures are being taken in the Kursk Region. Currently, the radiation background in the region is normal with no dangerous chemicals detected.