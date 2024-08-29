MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The current situation is most difficult for the Ukrainian army in the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) area on the Kiev-controlled territory of the DPR, Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky has said.

"I’ve worked for several days in a row in brigades <...> in the Pokrovsk area, where the situation is most difficult," he wrote on his Facebook page (banned in Russia; owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia). In these conditions, he said, "non-standard decisions have to be made now and then."

Today, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said he had held a meeting with Syrsky and General Staff Chief Anatoly Bargilevich to discuss the situation on the frontline, with special attention paid to Krasnoarmeysk and Dzerzhinsk (Ukrainian name - Toretsk).

Over the past week, the Krasnoarmeysk area has often been mentioned in a negative context in Ukraine. The General Staff reported a tense situation there. Zelensky said after a meeting at the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s office said that it had been decided to send reinforcements to the area. Verkhovna Rada member Alexey Goncharenko (listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia) said the situation near Krasnoarmeysk was close to disaster and speculated that the Ukrainian military had no plans for defense in that area.

On August 28, a military source in the DPR told TASS that the Ukrainian troops in the community of Grodovka near Krasnoarmeysk had been encircled.