KURSK, August 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shot dead three children aged 10-12 who were trying to evacuate by motorcycle near Malaya Loknya in the Kursk Region, the deputy battalion commander of the 9th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 11th Army Corps with the call sign Kadet told reporters.

"These servicemen, the so-called Ukrainian army, are a throwback to the Nazis who operated on our territory during the Great Patriotic War. They shoot civilians. We put three children about 10-12 years old on a motorcycle with a sidecar. We showed them in which direction they should go. The children left, and the Ukrainians shot them in the back. This happened in the area of Malaya Loknya," Kadet said.

He added that this was not the only instance of of civilians being killed by the Ukrainian military in Malaya Loknya.

"Another incident occurred recently in Malaya Loknya. Several elderly civilians gathered in the square near the store; they could not evacuate on foot and were waiting for transportation. A spy copter hovered over them. After a few minutes, two fascists came out and shot them with handguns and went back inside," Kadet said.

He said he didn't know exactly how many civilians had died, but no more than ten.