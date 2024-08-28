Kiev doesn’t expect new military aid packages from current US administration — lawmaker

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Ukraine does not expect to get new military assistance packages from the administration of US President Joe Biden, said Yegor Chernyov, chairman of the legislature’s National Security, Defense and Intelligence Committee.

"Frankly, I wouldn't expect any decisions from the Biden administration. I would focus more on who will be in the administration of Kamala Harris," if the Democratic presidential candidate wins the election, he said in televised remarks, when asked whether Kiev expects new packages of US military assistance this year.

The lawmaker said Ukraine would count on new aid in 2025.

Previously, the Foreign Affairs magazine reported that Washington was increasingly less willing to provide military support to Kiev.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with chiefs of world news agencies on June 5 that no one in the US is interested in Ukraine, as all Washington is interested in is its own greatness and leadership. If the future US administration is guided by national interests, that could bring about changes in foreign policy toward Russia and the conflict in Ukraine, according to Putin.