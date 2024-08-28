Ukrainian drones attack two settlements in Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, August 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked two settlements in the Belgorod Region inflicting no casualties, governor Vyacheclav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"Ukrainian drones continue striking the area. According to preliminary data, no injuries occurred. In the settlement of Tavrovo in the Belgorod District, a kamikaze drone attacked a parked truck, damaging its body," the official wrote.

According to him, in the Grayvoronsky district, Mokraya Orlovka came under attack. There, windows in a private house were broken, a fence was cut and a porch was destroyed. Another FPV drone struck a car, damaging its windows.

"The consequences are being established," Gladkov added.