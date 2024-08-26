Tskhinval sees West’s activity in South Caucasus as serious threat

TSKHINVAL, August 26. /TASS/. South Ossetian President Alan Gagloev believes that the West always supports nationalist forces, destabilization and imposition of alien values. In an interview with TASS, Gagloev stressed that he regarded the current upsurge in the Western countries’ activity in the South Caucasus as a serious threat.

"We see the Western countries’ growing activity in the South Caucasus as a serious threat. A whole generation has grown up in Georgia who may not remember the lesson of 2008, especially if one bears in mind the powerful brain washing campaign there. It is not difficult to indoctrinate such people, to dress them in combat fatigues and to send them off on another blitzkrieg. People who feel genuine responsibility for their country should clearly inform the population about what will happen to Georgia, if the vocal figureheads leading Tbilisi’s demonstrations equivalent Ukraine’s Maidan unrest seize power. The presence of the West does not bring anything good for the peoples of the Caucasus. It is always support for nationalist forces, destabilization and imposition of alien values. The countries of the Caucasus region have the right to decide for themselves how to live and what to believe in," Gagloev said.

He noted that his country expected that sooner or later Georgia would realize the futility of revanchist plans with regard to South Ossetia. The sooner it accepts the current reality, the better it will be for itself, he stated

"South Ossetia quite closely monitors the processes afoot in Georgia today. Of course, we cannot ignore the clear signals of attempts by the West to organize another ‘color revolution’ in order to bring their puppets to power. However, the balance of political forces and the internal political struggle in Georgia is their internal affair. If common sense and simply the instinct of self-preservation do not prevail in Georgian society, Georgia may once again be turned into an instrument of regional destabilization with sad consequences for Georgia itself," Gagloev warned.