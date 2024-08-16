Senior Russian, Chinese diplomats discuss arms control, nonproliferation

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Issues of arms control and nonproliferation were the focus of consultations between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Chinese Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu in Beijing, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On August 16, Russian-Chinese consultations with the participation of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Chinese Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu were held in Beijing. The sides discussed a wide spectrum of issues of international security, arms control, and nonproliferation," it said.

They also touched upon topics of cooperation within BRICS, including in the context of preparations for the association’s summit due to be held under Russia’s presidency in Kazan on October 22-24, 2024.