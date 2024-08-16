Old man near Kursk goes missing after being ridiculed by Neo-Nazis, Russia launches probe

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Military investigators have opened a case over heroization of Nazism and the disappearance of a resident of the Kursk Region, as well as suspected murder, the press service of the Main Military Investigation Directorate of the Investigative Committee has said.

The directorate said that a video uploaded to the Internet shows a Ukrainian soldier in military uniform with some features resembling the uniform of Nazi soldiers of World War II, imitating a German accent as he mocks and ridicules an elderly man passing by, as well as Russian people in general.

"The Main Military Investigation Directorate of the Russia’s IC has launched criminal proceedings over Article 354.1 of the Criminal Code (rehabilitation of Nazism)," the news release reads.

The directorate said that as a result of the preliminary investigation the identity of the elderly man, who was abused by Ukrainian soldiers, was established. His relatives were questioned. They have had no information about the man’s whereabouts since August 6.

"In connection with the man’s disappearance criminal proceedings have been launched on the suspicion of a crime under Article 105 of the Criminal Code (murder) in combination with the previously initiated criminal case," the IC concluded.